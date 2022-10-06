Read full article on original website
EatingWell
What Is a Convenience Fee at a Restaurant and Should You Be Paying It?
Have you ever gone to pay a bill online with a credit card, only to find that you'll be charged a "convenience fee"? While you may have thought it was the convenient thing to be paying with a credit card instead of mailing a check or other methods, these fees are becoming common in restaurants too. Here's everything you need to know about convenience fees.
Walmart announced a giant change to its return policy just before the holiday season – what to know about the new option
JUST weeks out from the holiday season, Walmart has announced a major change to its return policy. The new Holiday Guarantee is already in effect for all Walmart customers. Last week, the company announced that customers who purchase eligible items on or after October 1 have until January 31, 2023, to make exchanges.
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Walgreens Stock in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
An investment in Walgreens stock underperformed the market over the last 10 years or so. It could still be worth buying today for its dividend. But the retailer's shares probably won't start to outperform anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Costco Stock?
Costco shares have slipped. But they still are outperforming the general market.
37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart
There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.
What To Expect When Selling A House In 2023
What Will The Real Estate Market and Home Selling Be Like in 2023?. 2022 was filled with turbulence, economic uncertainty, and market crashes. As impenetrable as the real estate market has appeared over the past decade, property values are finally beginning to decline in many areas around the country.
The Best Month to Buy a House for a Good Price
A recent analysis reveals that October is the best month for homebuyers to get a good price.
ABC 15 News
Groupon has special deals in the week leading up to Groupon Day on Oct. 14
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you prefer to gift your friends and loved ones (or...
8 reasons your grocery bill is sky-high right now - and what you can do about it
Feel like your grocery bill is high? Inflation may not be the only reason. Part of the reason might be store design. Stores work to encourage customers to buy more than they intended. Flashy store signs, the size of carts, and even where you find the eggs and milk all...
A Retiree’s Guide To Hosting on Airbnb
In Airbnb's latest annual survey, approximately 35% of hosts worldwide said they host to help cover the rising cost of living. Retirees are part of that group, and with the economy like it is, more...
Motley Fool
Inflation Is Coming for Your Free Chipotle Burrito
You'll need to spend $162.50 to earn enough points for a free Chipotle burrito. Chipotle's rewards program rewards loyalists with freebies like free guacamole and burritos. The fast-casual eatery recently changed its rewards program terms, and it'll now cost you more points to earn a free burrito or burrito bowl.
The Way Subway Employees Must Greet Customers
When you walk into any store or restaurant, it's almost a given that you'll be greeted by an employee that's on-brand with the company. The restaurant experience is built around customer service, which includes "everything from the actual dining experience to the long-term relationship building today's restaurants accomplish with loyalty programs and other strategies," according to Zen Desk. From the moment you walk into a restaurant, it's how employees treat you and welcome you that determines the overall experience and makes you more or less likely to come back.
Futurity
You may actually pay more with an Amazon discount
More than a quarter of vacuum cleaners sold on Amazon have at some point pretended to offer a discount when they had actually just increased the price, according to new research. By pairing a price increase with the introduction of a previously unadvertised “list price” for a product, Amazon signals...
