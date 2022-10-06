CHP: Solano County crash ends with two dead, car into power pole

STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
On the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, a motorcycle wreck occurred on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Tesla and a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Wreck on SR-99 and SR-120 in Stockton.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died Wednesday night after crashing into a power pole in Solano. According to California Highway Patrol, a car with two passengers was traveling on Mankas Corner Road when it crashed into a PG&E pole causing a power outage around 8:40 p.m. Both the...
BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane. The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes […]
STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa […]
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal single-vehicle crash on Kelley Drive and West Hammer Lane. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a preliminary release by officials. Details on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Stockton. According to Stockton PD, a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area...
A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested on Friday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian in Sacramento, authorities said. The pursuit started around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd Street after an officer spotted a driver...
A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence after she backed her car into a Petaluma neighborhood convenience store Friday night, causing significant damage, police said. The woman backed into Adobe Beverage and Deli at 1410 South McDowell Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to police. The collision damaged the building, but the car did not go into the store.The car almost hit a bystander who was outside the store at the time, according to the store's owner, Tilak Shukla, who was interviewed while waiting on customers at the store Saturday morning. "My friend was standing...
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a fatal crash took place on Vasco Road near the Livermore area, officials reported. The incident occurred on North Vasco Road near Old Rooney Ranch Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash...
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a box truck crashed into a fence after a chase in the North Sacramento area early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. near Rio Linda and Arcade boulevards. Sacramento police say officers initially located an occupied stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it instead led them on a chase. Officers broke off the chase, but the suspect soon crashed into the fence. Whoever was inside then got out and ran. The suspected driver still hasn't located, police say.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead from at least one stab wound and another suffering major injuries, according to officials.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
Comments / 2