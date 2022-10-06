ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Solano County crash ends with two dead, car into power pole

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SOLANO COUNTY — Two people have been pronounced dead after a collision in Solano County.

According to California Highway Patrol Solano, at 8:39 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Mankas Corner Road, and, for unknown reasons, lost control and crashed into a power pole.

The two people found dead were not wearing seatbelts and one of them was ejected from the vehicle.

The CHP is unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

