ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Myanmar junta jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years

By Philip FONG
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNMrd_0iNx0zVF00
Myanmar's junta has jailed Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota for 10 years /AFP/File

Myanmar's junta has jailed a Japanese filmmaker for 10 years, more than two months after he was arrested while filming an anti-coup protest, a military spokesman said Thursday.

The military has clamped down on press freedoms since its coup last year, arresting reporters and photographers as well as revoking broadcasting licences while the country plunged into chaos.

Toru Kubota, 26, was detained near an anti-government rally in commercial hub Yangon in July along with two Myanmar citizens.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in jail for breaching a law that criminalises spreading information detrimental to state security and peace and tranquility, a junta spokesman said in a statement.

It added he had also received a three-year sentence for encouraging dissent against the military -- a charge that has been widely used in the crackdown.

The sentences would be served concurrently, the junta statement added.

A diplomat at Japan's embassy in Myanmar said Kubota also faces a charge of breaching immigration law, with the next hearing expected on October 12.

Japan's foreign ministry said it had been providing consular support and would "continue to appeal to the Myanmar authorities for the early release of Mr Kubota."

The filmmaker had arrived in Myanmar in July and was filming a "documentary featuring a Myanmar person", his friend Yoshitaka Nitta told a press conference in Tokyo in August.

According to a profile on the FilmFreeway website, Kubota has previously made documentaries on Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority and "refugees and ethnic issues in Myanmar".

- 'Slap in the face' -

Japan is a top donor to Myanmar and has long-standing relations with the country's military.

After the coup, Tokyo announced it would halt all new aid, though it stopped short of imposing individual sanctions on military and police commanders.

Kubota's jailing is a "slap in the face" for Tokyo, said Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch.

"It's time for Japan to stop playing games, and move to support real international sanctions that will squeeze the junta's revenue sources."

In September, Japan's defence ministry said it would halt a training programme for members of Myanmar's military from next year over the junta's executions of four political prisoners.

The junta's execution of the four in July, in the face of international calls for clemency, was Myanmar's first use of capital punishment in decades and sparked international outrage.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Kubota's arrest and  "trial behind closed doors... is symptomatic of the military juntaâs abysmal disregard for the rule of law".

RSF's Asia-Pacific director Daniel Bastard urged Japan to stand-firm and obtain his release as "Myanmarâs generals have become accustomed to using foreign journalists as bargaining chips in their relations with foreign governments".

Kubota is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan -- all of whom were later freed and deported.

Fenster, who was held in May last year as he attempted to leave the country, faced a closed-door trial inside Insein on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison before being pardoned and deported.

As of March this year, 48 journalists remain in custody across the country, according to the monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

The military's crackdown on dissent since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government has left more than 2,300 civilians dead, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar junta extends jail terms for Suu Kyi, Japanese journalist

Myanmar's junta on Wednesday jailed a Japanese journalist arrested while filming an anti-coup protest for three more years for violating immigration law, a diplomatic source told AFP. The sentence came on the same day a closed junta court handed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi another six years in prison for corruption, according to a source with knowledge of the case, taking the Nobel laureate's total jail time to 26 years. Toru Kubota, 26, who was detained in July and jailed for seven years last week, was sentenced to an additional "three years imprisonment", a diplomatic source at Japan's embassy said, citing the journalist's lawyer.
POLITICS
AFP

Families gather for cremation of Thai nursery attack victims

Devastated families gathered Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones killed in a Thai nursery massacre that claimed 36 lives including 24 children. A former police officer armed with a gun and knife went on a rampage through the nursery on Thursday before going on to kill his wife and child and taking his own life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing

A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

The Andes crash and cannibalism tale that stunned the world 50 years ago

On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team, along with relatives and supporters, to an away match in Chile crashed in the Andes with 45 people on board. Here is how it unfolded: - The crash - On the evening of October 13, 1973, a chartered military plane carrying the Old Christians rugby team from the Argentinian city of Mendoza to the Chilean capital Santiago disappears from radars near the Chilean city of Curico.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Junta#Military Government#Capital Punishment#Japanese#Conf
AFP

Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal hailed as 'historic'

Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic agreement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, adding that the deal would "strengthen Israel's security".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thousands march in Haiti to protest calls for intervention

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. The Haitian government on Friday formalized its request for international assistance to staunch spiraling insecurity.
PROTESTS
AFP

N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim

North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, the Korean Central News Agency said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown

Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Students at universities including Tehran Azad also painted their hands red to evoke the crackdown by the authorities on the protests, images showed.
PROTESTS
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russians search for Jewish roots to flee draft

At a Red Cross centre in Moscow, a dark-haired woman nervously holds a phone to her ear, trying to dig out details on her Jewish roots to help her son flee President Vladimir Putin's drive to mobilise troops to fight in Ukraine. "Getting an Israeli passport is the only way for my son not to go to fight in Ukraine," the exhausted woman, who declined to give her name for security reasons, explained to AFP. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February and then announced a nationwide military call-up in September.
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdogan-Putin meeting

Turkey on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana.  Turkey's call comes ahead of a meeting set for Thursday between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan, who has a good working relationship with the Russian leader despite disagreements on several issues including in Syria.
POLITICS
AFP

Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to crisis-hit Haiti

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to Haiti to staunch spiraling insecurity, as the already crisis-hit country faces the threat of a cholera epidemic. He called for the establishment of a unit made up of special armed forces personnel from member states, with the efforts led by one member state.
CHINA
AFP

Japanese rocket launch fails in blow for space agency

The launch of a Japanese rocket taking satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies failed after blast-off on Wednesday because of a positioning problem, the country's space agency said. Researchers and private companies had engineered new technologies to be tried out in space as part of the agency's third Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration programme.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Peru villagers accuse government of ignoring harm from mining

Andean villagers in Peru told an inter-American rights court on Wednesday about how their health has suffered for decades due to environmental damage caused by a mining company extracting heavy metals in their midst. "The State was like a father who ignored us," 74-year-old villager Rosa Amaro told the Inter-American Court of Human Rights on the first day of a hearing against the Peruvian government.
INDUSTRY
AFP

World failing to address 'dangerous' inequality after Covid: Oxfam

The world has mostly failed to address a "dangerous" increase in inequality in the wake of the Covid pandemic, anti-poverty campaigners Oxfam said Tuesday. Oxfam delivered a withering criticism of most nations, arguing that the pandemic should have been a "wake-up call" to act on poverty in general.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ukraine denounces Russia as 'terrorist state' in UN meeting

Ukraine denounced Russia as a "terrorist state" at an urgent United Nations General Assembly meeting Monday following its neighbor's latest attacks, as Western powers sought to underscore Moscow's isolation. - 'Illegal annexations' - The decision to bring the annexation matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each -- and no one wields veto power -- was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.
POLITICS
AFP

Meet the feisty woman kingmaker in Brazil's presidential runoff

A feisty and little-known woman senator has emerged as kingmaker in Brazil's very close presidential runoff. When Bolsonaro at one point insulted a woman journalist asking questions at the debate, the senator leapt to her defense, pointing at the president with her index finger and saying in a firm voice: "I am not afraid of him."
WORLD
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy