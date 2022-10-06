ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, three, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LOTTERY
Statesville Record & Landmark

This is probably the only televised debate for NC Senate candidates. Here's how to watch Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd go head-to-head.

RALEIGH — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night (Oct. 7) at a cable television studio in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy