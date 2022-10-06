Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, three, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This is probably the only televised debate for NC Senate candidates. Here's how to watch Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd go head-to-head.
RALEIGH — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night (Oct. 7) at a cable television studio in Raleigh.
Who are they? NC children reported missing as of October 7
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
