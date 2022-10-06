ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485

545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
DAYTON, TX
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
DAYTON, TX
26 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM WASHINGTON CO. PROPERTY

Animal rescue workers on Wednesday removed 26 animals from a property in Washington County. The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation Team worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 17 equine, including three donkeys, as well as nine felines from a property located off Old Navasota Road. According...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
WALLER, TX
‘Safe’tober Fest is TODAY in Old Town Spring!

Get ready and Boo There! Safe fun and important information for the whole family in Old Town Spring from 10a-1p TODAY. Who: 24 local first responder agencies, emergency management, and health and safety organizations. Over two dozen local first responder agencies and safety organizations will be in Old Town Spring...
