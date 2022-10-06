DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an awful April, the first of five straight months with a losing record en route to a 66-96 record that was the third-worst in the American League. “We haven’t been productive, but that’s not a knock on them as men,” Hinch said. “We stuck together, which I take great pride in.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO