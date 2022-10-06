Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Mariners rally from 7-run deficit to stun Jays, clinch series
TORONTO -- Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series. The Mariners swept the best-of-three series despite two home runs and four RBIs...
Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an awful April, the first of five straight months with a losing record en route to a 66-96 record that was the third-worst in the American League. “We haven’t been productive, but that’s not a knock on them as men,” Hinch said. “We stuck together, which I take great pride in.”
Mariners blank Blue Jays in first playoff game since 2001
TORONTO -- Right-hander Luis Castillo pitched 7 1/3 innings, Cal Raleigh homered and the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in the opener of an American League wild-card series. Castillo (1-0) allowed six hits and a hit batter while striking out five. Raleigh's two-run home run...
Oscar Gonzalez gives Guardians walk-off win over Rays to advance
Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer in the 15th inning as the Cleveland Guardians swept the best-of-three American League wild-card series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Gonzalez's leadoff homer to left field against former Cleveland star Corey Kluber (0-1) ended a game that...
Padres batter Max Scherzer, rout Mets in opener
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish threw seven strong innings, the Padres hit four homers off Max Scherzer and San Diego cruised to a 7-1 win over the host New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar and...
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled. Friday's Games. Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3. San Diego...
Saturday's Major League Linescores
Glasnow, Fairbanks (6), Adam (6), Rasmussen (8), Cleavinger (9), Armstrong (11), Raley (12), Kluber (13) and Bethancourt, Mejía; McKenzie, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10), Morgan (10), De Los Santos (12), Hentges (13) and Hedges, Maile. W_Hentges 2-0. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1), Gonzalez (1).
Series tied at 1-1
LOB_N.Y. Mets 35, San Diego 24. 2B_Escobar, McNeil, Nola, Kim. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Lindor, Alonso, Profar, Grisham 2, Bell, Machado. RBIs_Nimmo, Escobar 2, Lindor, Alonso, McNeil 2, Vogelbach, Profar 4, Grisham 2, Bell 2, Machado 2. SB_Lindor, Marte 2. CS_Kim. SF_Vogelbach. S_Lugo. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second,...
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3
DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 10. 2B_McNeil (1). HR_Grisham (2), Lindor (1), Alonso (1). SF_Vogelbach (1). S_Nola (1). Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th. HBP_Martinez (Ruf), Ottavino (Grisham). WP_Morejon. Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Chris...
