Last week on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced that after seven years he will be leaving the show to pursue other interests. If you are like me, you were not only shocked by this news, but devastated as well. Noah has provided me with some of the biggest laughs throughout the years and has always made me so excited to turn on The Daily Show every night and see him on my TikTok For You page.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO