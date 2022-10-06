ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

A breakdown of Trevor Noah’s best political and economic jokes | The Intersection

Last week on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced that after seven years he will be leaving the show to pursue other interests. If you are like me, you were not only shocked by this news, but devastated as well. Noah has provided me with some of the biggest laughs throughout the years and has always made me so excited to turn on The Daily Show every night and see him on my TikTok For You page.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

House Republican defends Tuberville over reparation remark

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told NBC’s “Meet the Press” guest host Kristen Welker that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but politicians should be “honest that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy