Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Free Press
A breakdown of Trevor Noah’s best political and economic jokes | The Intersection
Last week on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah announced that after seven years he will be leaving the show to pursue other interests. If you are like me, you were not only shocked by this news, but devastated as well. Noah has provided me with some of the biggest laughs throughout the years and has always made me so excited to turn on The Daily Show every night and see him on my TikTok For You page.
CNN apologizes for entering Thai massacre site, pulls video
CNN has pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and has apologized over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission
House Republican defends Tuberville over reparation remark
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told NBC’s “Meet the Press” guest host Kristen Welker that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but politicians should be “honest that...
Comments / 0