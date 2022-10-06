Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1
Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Resident Round Table: Will Ian Come Between Conrad and Cade?
We saw the effects one bullet could have on many people and a hospital. It was the primary focus of The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, in addition to the birth of the Devi-Austin twins, Ian's deception with his drug use, and more. Join Meaghan Frey, Laura Nowak, Carissa Pavlica,...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed
I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team
Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
Grey’s Anatomy Boss on Whether Ellen Pompeo Is Leaving This Season
Ever since it was revealed that Ellen Pompeo would be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy, there have been questions about her future on the series. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 aired Thursday night, and there was no indication that Meredith Grey's arc was slowing down. Instead, fans...
Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer
AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023. The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+. Two episodes...
TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong
CBS continued its fall rollout Friday with three highly anticipated premieres. Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, got off the ground running with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The series is an improvement upon Magnum P.I.'s total viewer tally last season. The series also launched as the fall's most-watched...
