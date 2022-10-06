ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies blank Cardinals, advance to face Braves in NLDS

ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies are bringing postseason baseball back to the city of Philadelphia for the first time in 11 years. Led by Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola, the Phillies dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series on the road and advance to the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Blade

Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an awful April, the first of five straight months with a losing record en route to a 66-96 record that was the third-worst in the American League. “We haven’t been productive, but that’s not a knock on them as men,” Hinch said. “We stuck together, which I take great pride in.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
WFMZ-TV Online

Padres batter Max Scherzer, rout Mets in opener

NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish threw seven strong innings, the Padres hit four homers off Max Scherzer and San Diego cruised to a 7-1 win over the host New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar and...
QUEENS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Saturday's Major League Linescores

Glasnow, Fairbanks (6), Adam (6), Rasmussen (8), Cleavinger (9), Armstrong (11), Raley (12), Kluber (13) and Bethancourt, Mejía; McKenzie, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10), Morgan (10), De Los Santos (12), Hentges (13) and Hedges, Maile. W_Hentges 2-0. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1), Gonzalez (1).
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Mariners blank Blue Jays in first playoff game since 2001

TORONTO -- Right-hander Luis Castillo pitched 7 1/3 innings, Cal Raleigh homered and the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in the opener of an American League wild-card series. Castillo (1-0) allowed six hits and a hit batter while striking out five. Raleigh's two-run home run...
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oscar Gonzalez gives Guardians walk-off win over Rays to advance

Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer in the 15th inning as the Cleveland Guardians swept the best-of-three American League wild-card series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Gonzalez's leadoff homer to left field against former Cleveland star Corey Kluber (0-1) ended a game that...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Cal Eldred
Person
Ned Yost
WFMZ-TV Online

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1

LOB_San Diego 2, New York 8. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Escobar (1). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Bell (1), Grisham (1), Profar (1), Machado (1), Escobar (1). SB_Lindor (1), Marte 2 (2). HBP_Darvish (Lindor). WP_García. Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ben May; Left, Bruce...
QUEENS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Seattle 10, Toronto 9

E_Espinal (1). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), Hernández 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic (1), Chapman (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray364404. Brash100001. Sewald2-334421. D.Castillo1-300000.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy