Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator
The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience. Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter […] The post Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 is looking really good so far. Here is everything we know so far about Capcom’s upcoming fighting game. Basic Information on Street Fighter 6 Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Release Date: TBD 2023 Street Fighter 6 was first announced in February 2023 with a […] The post Street Fighter 6: Everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Jordan Wiseley Was Not Aneesa Ferreira’s Original Choice
For ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ contestants got to pick their partner for the first time in 38 seasons — and Jordan Wiseley was not Aneesa Ferreira’s first choice,
Lena Dunham hosts medieval screening of ‘Catherine Called Birdy’
Lena Dunham compared Amazon’s “Catherine Called Birdy” festival to the bat mitzvah she never had. “This is incredible,” she told an audience during a medieval-themed “Birdyfest” set around her new movie. “Everyone who put this together, I’m in awe.” She jokingly added, “I didn’t have a bat mitzvah, so this feels like it’s finally happening.” Guests at the event, which took place at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday, were treated to a VIP picnic-style screening of the film, followed by an immersive renaissance fair. Attendees were treated to turkey legs, pretzels, popcorn, cotton candy and root beer floats as they...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Rocket Up to Space for New Movie
Tom Cruise amazed audiences in Top Gun: Maverick. However, an upcoming movie of his could… The post ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Rocket Up to Space for New Movie appeared first on Outsider.
Bray Wyatt has a message for WWE fans at Extreme Rules
Folks, it’s officially official: Bray Wyatt is back in the WWE Universe. All of the White Rabbit clues weren’t some sort of swerve, it didn’t end up being related Karrion Kross, or Aleister/Malakai Black, or any other alternative plan, and the company didn’t deliver some half-you-know-what’d attempt to keep the mystery going for the sake of social media interactions. No, Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew what the people wanted to see, knew why at least some of the almost 16,000 tickets for Extreme Rules were purchased, and in the end – literally – he delivered a multi-minute segment that combed through the entire Wyatt-verse, including the singing of “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” various figures wearing everything from a Huskus costume to a Fiend mask, and last but not least, a house that once presumably held the set for the Firefly Fun House.
