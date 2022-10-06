Folks, it’s officially official: Bray Wyatt is back in the WWE Universe. All of the White Rabbit clues weren’t some sort of swerve, it didn’t end up being related Karrion Kross, or Aleister/Malakai Black, or any other alternative plan, and the company didn’t deliver some half-you-know-what’d attempt to keep the mystery going for the sake of social media interactions. No, Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew what the people wanted to see, knew why at least some of the almost 16,000 tickets for Extreme Rules were purchased, and in the end – literally – he delivered a multi-minute segment that combed through the entire Wyatt-verse, including the singing of “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” various figures wearing everything from a Huskus costume to a Fiend mask, and last but not least, a house that once presumably held the set for the Firefly Fun House.

