TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1
Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
East New York Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 7 Review: God Thunder
See Season 3 Episode 7 picks up right after Kofun was attacked. It turns out that it is the Trivantians who arrested him, and they take him to Sibeth. What follows are explosions, fire, loss of property, the consummation of a union, and a lucky escape. We got to see...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power
How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man
The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed
I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
TV Fanatic
Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 3
Did Sheldon and Missy manage to fix everything in the house?. Financial issues came to the forefront on Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 3. Naturally, the kids worked on ways they could help. Meanwhile, Mary struggled to find her footing without the church. How did George Sr. and Meemaw manage...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team
Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
TV Fanatic
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video. The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday. The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
