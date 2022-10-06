Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Bank Heist
Money talks, but the recent moves on The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 have left us speechless. Were you just as surprised as we were?. These contestants are hemorrhaging money at an alarming rate. If they don't do something quick, they'll end up with nothing. However, some of the deals...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18
FBI's Jeremy Sisto Talks Jubal's 'Complicated' Decision About His Son And Giving 'Multiple Versions' Of His Performance
Jubal was facing the highest of stakes with his son in grave danger, and FBI's Jeremy Sisto opened up about the episode.
