TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
TV Fanatic
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
TV Fanatic
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Who killed someone and hid their body inside a mannequin?. Halloween descended on Sin City on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2, and it was time for the CSIs to find a killer. Meanwhile, Catherine enlisted the help of Folson to search for her friend who disappeared. What did she...
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV Fanatic
Grey’s Anatomy Boss on Whether Ellen Pompeo Is Leaving This Season
Ever since it was revealed that Ellen Pompeo would be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy, there have been questions about her future on the series. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 aired Thursday night, and there was no indication that Meredith Grey's arc was slowing down. Instead, fans...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Returns Solid; Walker: Independence Improves on Legacies
ABC's Thursday primetime line-uo finally got underway this week. Station 19 kicked things off with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. If those numbers hold in the finals, the series is picking up on a steady note. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 followed with 4.2 million viewers and...
TV Fanatic
Falling for Christmas: Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix Movie
Lindsay Lohan is back, and her first Netflix rom-com looks like a winner. Netflix on Friday dropped the official trailer for Falling for Christmas. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says at the top of the clip before the trailer gets underway.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong
CBS continued its fall rollout Friday with three highly anticipated premieres. Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, got off the ground running with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The series is an improvement upon Magnum P.I.'s total viewer tally last season. The series also launched as the fall's most-watched...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team
Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
TV Fanatic
Peacock Announces Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Based on a True Story
The casting for the highly anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story is ramping up. Peacock announced today that Chris Messina (Sharp Objects, I Care A Lot) will star opposite Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) in the thriller from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Messina...
