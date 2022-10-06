Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1
Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
East New York Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 7 Review: A Mathematically Perfect Redemption
I am so torn over how to evaluate Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 7. On the one hand, it's a wholly innovative, wildly creative, multi-layered narrative that they went all in on. I mean, they redid the entire opening credits for a single episode. That's commitment. On the...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC
The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news. The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April. News of the...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed
I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer
AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023. The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+. Two episodes...
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy
If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
Broken Bells: Into the Blue review – an absorbing journey
As ringleader of the Shins, James Mercer has left a busload of bandmates on the hard shoulder over the past two decades. His longest lasting act must be Broken Bells, this occasional project with best mate Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The duo’s first two albums established a pattern of flirting convincingly with various genres (new wave, folk, prog, post-punk) before ghosting them entirely. Impressive, but weirdly hard to enjoy. Into the Blue is similarly promiscuous, but more frequently dazzling.
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video
Outer Range will not be one and done at Prime Video. The streaming service picked up a second season of the neo-Western drama on Thursday. The series follows a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a mysterious black void in the pasture following the arrival of Autumn, a drifter with a connection to Abbott's ranch.
