Fairfield Township Trustee candidates hold debate at Jeff HS
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Fairfield Township will have a new trustee after the November 8 election. Thursday afternoon, the two candidates running for the position took the stage for a debate. Democrat Monica Casanova squared off against Republican April O'Brien. The two are vying to replace current trustee, Taletha...
INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
High school girls soccer sectional finals are set
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school girls soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Logansport. McCutcheon def. Logansport, 4-1. Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo 5-0. Class 2A:. 18. Kankakee Valley. Rensselaer Central def....
October 7, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Patchy Fog & Frost, Freezing to 80 with Some T'Storms Then Another Big Warm-Up After a Cool-Down....
Lows this morning dropped to 41-47, followed by highs this afternoon of 53-60. Winds have been strong from the northwest then north last night to today with highs gust measured being Remington at 37 mph. _________________________________________________. A few lake effect showers &/or sprinkles may linger (mainly in the north) this...
