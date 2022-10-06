Read full article on original website
Engadget
Star Trek: Picard’s latest trailer suggests the series will end with a bang
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. With New York Comic Con underway this weekend, Paramount shared a new trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. After the previous teasers mostly played up the nostalgia of the returning to the franchise, the new trailer finally offers a look at season three’s story. And judging from the clip, Picard will end with a bang.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1
Hondo and his military buddy are on a boat, but their hands are tied. Back in LA, Luca, Street, and the rest of the team break into a restaurant trying to find their squad leader, who is somewhere in Thailand. After busting a heroin operation, Hondo and Joe are held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
East New York Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
EW.com
Star Trek: Picard cast reminisce on The Next Generation and reuniting for final season
When the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation get together, it's like no time has passed. That's probably because they still hang out. "We actually like each other," Marina Sirtis remarks in EW's New York Comic Con video suite. "I know it's a weird concept in Hollywood, but we actually get on."
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer reveals returning villains
The newest Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer has given audiences their first look at the new villain, and some returning ones too. Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final season of the Patrick Stewart led sci-fi series, which has continued the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard. Season 1...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 7 Review: God Thunder
See Season 3 Episode 7 picks up right after Kofun was attacked. It turns out that it is the Trivantians who arrested him, and they take him to Sibeth. What follows are explosions, fire, loss of property, the consummation of a union, and a lucky escape. We got to see...
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Shows Amanda Plummer as Final Season Villain (VIDEO)
The cast for Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season gets better and better. At the show’s New York Comic Con panel today, Saturday, October 8, fans learned that Emmy-winning actress Amanda Plummer will be a big bad in the action to come. The actress, daughter of the...
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Bank Heist
Money talks, but the recent moves on The Mole Season 6 Episode 4 have left us speechless. Were you just as surprised as we were?. These contestants are hemorrhaging money at an alarming rate. If they don't do something quick, they'll end up with nothing. However, some of the deals...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Unveils Season 5 Trailer, First Look At New Outlaws & Another Starfleet Captain – NY Comic Con
“Never a dull moment,” proclaims Star Trek: Discovery’s Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the just released trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the Paramount+ series. Revealed today at the Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, the peek at the 2023 premiering fifth season pushes the final frontier of the Gene Roddenberry created franchise even further – as you can see in the video below: Portraying the first Black female Star Trek Captain, a virtual Martin-Green was joined Saturday in the Big Apple by co-stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, plus executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Michelle Paradise . As...
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
