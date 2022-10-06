ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Boys Soccer: Sectional championship results across the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Boys Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Benton Central, 10-0. Harrison def. Lebanon, 3-1. Faith Christian def. Covington, 7-0. Sectional No. 3. Argos def. North White, 2-1. West Lafayette, Harrison and Faith Christian will now move on to compete...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fairfield Township, IN
Wabash, IN
Indiana Education
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue trustees OK president-elect contract, renovations to PMU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees. Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
WLFI.com

Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency

Regarding the budget, Hoppenjans focused on his role as the owner of an engineering firm. Valentin discussed his prior township board experience. Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency. Valentin said this role would be a full-time position for him. Hoppenjans, meanwhile, said it would not be. He intends...
WABASH, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue trustees approve new president’s contract, Daniels’ pay

The Purdue University Board of Trustees made several approvals during its meeting on Friday. Among them are the contract for incoming President Mung Chiang as well as the at-risk pay for current President Mitch Daniels. Chiang was announced as Purdue’s president-elect in June. The newly-approved contract runs for 6.5 years...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfft.com

Purdue University student reacts to death on campus

Shocked and confused -- that’s how Purdue University Senior Dakotah Bartlett felt on her way to her 8:30 class Wednesday morning. Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate. Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Visitation services announce for Varun Chheda services

(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda. His visitation is being held this Sunday. Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location. If you would like to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE

