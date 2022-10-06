Read full article on original website
Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses struggle with Alzheimer’s: “I’m experiencing a little more challenges”
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses his ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s, and some growing challenges with his memory. Plus, we discuss the upcoming departure of Purdue President Mitch Daniels and the legacy he leaves behind in the city.
Lafayette, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lafayette. The Arsenal Technical High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. The Harrison High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
Boys Soccer: Sectional championship results across the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Boys Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Benton Central, 10-0. Harrison def. Lebanon, 3-1. Faith Christian def. Covington, 7-0. Sectional No. 3. Argos def. North White, 2-1. West Lafayette, Harrison and Faith Christian will now move on to compete...
Students learn of Purdue homicide through friends, Google
Purdue University students continue to pay their respects to senior Varun Chheda. Students learn of Purdue homicide through friends, Google. Purdue University students continue to pay their respects to senior Varun Chheda.
Hundreds of students gather for vigil after Purdue student found dead in campus dorm
Hundreds of students gathered for a vigil on the campus of Purdue University less than 24 hours after a student was found dead on campus. Police are currently investigating the death of 20-year old Varun Manish Chheda as a homicide - and have taken his roommate into custody as a suspect.
Purdue trustees OK president-elect contract, renovations to PMU
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees. Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.
Westfield school having e-learning day after students, staff become sick
Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency
Regarding the budget, Hoppenjans focused on his role as the owner of an engineering firm. Valentin discussed his prior township board experience. Wabash Township Trustee candidates debate tax increases, transparency. Valentin said this role would be a full-time position for him. Hoppenjans, meanwhile, said it would not be. He intends...
Purdue trustees approve new president’s contract, Daniels’ pay
The Purdue University Board of Trustees made several approvals during its meeting on Friday. Among them are the contract for incoming President Mung Chiang as well as the at-risk pay for current President Mitch Daniels. Chiang was announced as Purdue’s president-elect in June. The newly-approved contract runs for 6.5 years...
Purdue University student reacts to death on campus
Shocked and confused -- that’s how Purdue University Senior Dakotah Bartlett felt on her way to her 8:30 class Wednesday morning. Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate. Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police...
10/5/22 Student Death Reaction, Moment of Silence
Members of the Purdue community gather at a Wednesday vigil for a moment of silence for the student who was killed. Hundreds showed up to pay their respects at the Unfinished Block P.
Operation Football scores - Oct. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's prep football scores from the Associated Press. Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0.
Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University
Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week
Happening next week, area veterans are getting the chance of a lifetime. Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off for the second time this year on Tuesday.
Visitation services announce for Varun Chheda services
(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda. His visitation is being held this Sunday. Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location. If you would like to...
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Purdue Women's Basketball hangs out with Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette
The Purdue Women's Basketball team took a trip to the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette and they brought some gifts with them. Purdue Women's Basketball hangs out with Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette. Even in the midst of preparing for this upcoming season, Purdue women's basketball is finding...
