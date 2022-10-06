Pregnant homeless Florida mom shot while sleeping in car with 3 children

A pregnant homeless mother was shot in the head Wednesday morning as she and her three children slept inside the family’s rental car in Florida, police said.

The family of five was sleeping in their car across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex in Tampa Bay when the father noticed headlights from a dark-colored, 2-door sedan pull in front of their rental car at 4:30 a.m., according to police .

The gunman immediately fired shots at the family’s car before fleeing.

The pregnant mother, who is in her 20s, was shot in the head, but sustained a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to an area hospital.

The father and the three children — a 9-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl — were not injured, cops said.

The shooter was still on the loose early Thursday, police said, adding the attack appears to be random.

The suspect fired shots at the parked car before fleeing away from the scene. Tampa Police Department

The family told police they had recently moved back to Tampa after living out of state for a few months. A relative of theirs in the city did not have room to house them, so they had been living in the rental car.

Through Choice Hotels, the Tampa police helped the family find temporary housing.

Tampa police bought the children McDonald’s breakfast after the traumatizing attack, the department said.