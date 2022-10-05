ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

University of Arizona professor fatally shot on campus, police say; ex-student arrested

By Vic Verbalaitis and P. Kim Bui, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — A former University of Arizona student was arrested Wednesday after a shooting at the Tucson, Arizona, campus left one professor dead, according to campus police.

The incident began around 2 p.m. when campus police received a call from someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, requesting police escort a former student out of the building.

Officers were on their way when they received reports of a shooting that left one person wounded and that the gunman had fled, campus police Chief Paula Balafas said.

School officials identified Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, as the victim in Wednesday's shooting.

Police said Meixner was shot inside the Harshbarger Building. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community," University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss. I am pained, especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues, and students."

Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle about 120 miles northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, Balafas said.

THE US INVESTS MILLIONS TO STOP GUN DEATHS: Is it going to the right communities?

NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO COME TO THE US: Gun violence, safety concerns are keeping travelers away.

Balafas said she did not know what the history was between Dervish, who used a handgun, and Meixner but confirmed that Dervish is a former student of the professor.

Dervish did have previous interactions with the University of Arizona police, according to Sgt. Sean Shields. But Shields declined to say how many and when they happened.

Balafas said someone recognized Dervish “and knew that he was not allowed inside the building,” although Balafas didn’t elaborate why.

“We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict."

Dervish was being held at the Pima County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he might face or whether he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Students received campus alerts regarding a shooting that occurred at the John W. Harshbarger building at the university's main campus in Tucson and all in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the school day.

University police blocked off the area surrounding the Harshbarger building and instructed people to stay away from the area, which was under lockdown. The building where the shooting occurred is just northwest of the university bookstore and student union.

Classes will resume Thursday, according to Balafas, but the building where the shooting happened may remain closed.

It was also 20 years ago this month that a disgruntled University of Arizona nursing student shot and killed three nursing professors before taking his own life.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona professor fatally shot on campus, police say; ex-student arrested

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community

Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The University Of Arizona#Campus Police#Violent Crime#The School
KTAR.com

Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Arizona Mirror

‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Stay...
TUCSON, AZ
legalreader.com

Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy