Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says
The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say
A 48-year-old man considered a "person of interest" in the kidnapping of a family of four in California is in custody, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Authorities are working to confirm the man is the same suspect they released photos of on Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing
A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
More than 30, mostly children, dead in a mass shooting at a Thai child care center
Dozens of people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a child care center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.
Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead
At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
RELATED PEOPLE
insideedition.com
Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing
A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
TODAY.com
Six people shot at a California school, official says
Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A suspect is being sought after the man and his child were discovered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Identities of Family of 5 Found Slain in Maryland Home Revealed as Officials Formally Classify Massacre a Murder-Suicide Investigation
The identities of five family members who died in their own Maryland home as the result of a tragic murder-suicide massacre last week were released by law enforcement on Monday. As Law&Crime previously reported, three children and two adults died in the rampage of violence in the house last Friday...
Cops Who Described Amber Alert Teen As A Threat To Officers Under Review For Her Killing
A 15-year-old who was potentially kidnapped by her father leapt out of his truck after a dramatic police pursuit. She was shot and killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
2 inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was […]
Video shows missing California family being kidnapped at gunpoint
The "sole lead" investigators have in the search for a kidnapped central California family is a man who is unconscious after a suicide attempt, authorities said Wednesday as they released security video of the kidnapping. Jesus Manuel Salgado, who had been taken into custody as a "person of interest," is...
Comments / 2