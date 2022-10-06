ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
Merced, CA
California State
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing

A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Jasdeep Singh
insideedition.com

Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing

A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
TODAY.com

Six people shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
KTLA

2 inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards

Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was […]
