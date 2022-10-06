Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
US News and World Report
'I Don't Want to Shoot Anybody': War-Averse Russians Seek Sanctuary in Georgia
TBILISI (Reuters) - Igor Tikhiy, a 49-year-old marketing professional, has a simple answer to the question of why he fled to Georgia last week, crossing the border in the dead of night on his bicycle. "I don't want to shoot anybody. That's why I'm here." He is one of thousands...
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
US News and World Report
Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
FBI Agent Who Probed Oath Keepers' Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot to Testify in Trial
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An FBI agent will testify on Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the anti-government Oath Keepers group and four others accused of plotting to use force on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. FBI Special Agent Byron Cody...
US News and World Report
National Archives Rejects Trump Claim on Former Presidents' Records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving U.S. government records, on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessors had retained "millions" of White House documents. Trump faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether he illegally retained documents from...
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report
EU Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Missile Attacks, Warns Belarus
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military...
US News and World Report
Biden Approval Holds Near Lowest Level of His Presidency -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of...
US News and World Report
Trump Boasts About Investigation Record Ahead of Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, Continued Mar-a-Lago Probe
Former President Donald Trump is boasting of the numerous investigations he’s “beat” ahead of a Jan. 6 committee hearing this week and continued legal battles over his handling of government records at Mar-a-Lago. “For six straight years, these witch hunts have been in full force,” Trump said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russian Comments on Talks With West Not a 'Constructive, Legitimate' Offer -U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday that...
US News and World Report
Biden Vows Consequences for Saudi Arabia After OPEC+ Decision
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections. His announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign...
US News and World Report
U.S. Banks Cut Donations to Federal Candidates, up Democrats' Share Ahead of Mid-Terms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks are giving far less to federal candidates this election cycle and increasing the proportion they are handing to Democrats as they rethink their political giving, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry officials and lobbyists.
US News and World Report
Ukraine President Says He Had 'Urgent Call' With France's Macron
PARIS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an "urgent call" with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine. "Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Witness Contradicts Theory Against Trump Dossier Analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Appeals for $55 Billion to Cover Budget Gap and Reconstruction
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday appealed to international donors to increase their financial support, saying more money was needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by months of Russian bombardment. Zelenskiy, speaking by video link to finance ministers at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual...
US News and World Report
Protestors in Warsaw Accuse Russia of Terrorism After Missile Strikes
WARSAW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw on Monday, calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled after missile strikes killed at least 11 people in Ukrainian cities. Opposition to the Russian invasion is intense in...
US News and World Report
Trump Loses Bid to Delay Deposition in Writer's Defamation Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a petition by former U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone his deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that, contrary to his claims in...
Comments / 0