ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
US News and World Report

National Archives Rejects Trump Claim on Former Presidents' Records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving U.S. government records, on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessors had retained "millions" of White House documents. Trump faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether he illegally retained documents from...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
US News and World Report

Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

EU Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Missile Attacks, Warns Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Political Repression#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap Top Political News#Edt#Ibm#Democrats#Iranian#Gop#Walker Turmoil Senators
US News and World Report

Biden Vows Consequences for Saudi Arabia After OPEC+ Decision

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections. His announcement came a day after powerful Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign...
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S. Banks Cut Donations to Federal Candidates, up Democrats' Share Ahead of Mid-Terms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks are giving far less to federal candidates this election cycle and increasing the proportion they are handing to Democrats as they rethink their political giving, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry officials and lobbyists.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Ukraine President Says He Had 'Urgent Call' With France's Macron

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an "urgent call" with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine. "Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US News and World Report

Witness Contradicts Theory Against Trump Dossier Analyst

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Appeals for $55 Billion to Cover Budget Gap and Reconstruction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday appealed to international donors to increase their financial support, saying more money was needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by months of Russian bombardment. Zelenskiy, speaking by video link to finance ministers at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Protestors in Warsaw Accuse Russia of Terrorism After Missile Strikes

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw on Monday, calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled after missile strikes killed at least 11 people in Ukrainian cities. Opposition to the Russian invasion is intense in...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Trump Loses Bid to Delay Deposition in Writer's Defamation Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a petition by former U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone his deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that, contrary to his claims in...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy