ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
HELOTES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Smithville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bastrop, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Slippers at Austin Pets Alive

Slippers is ready to fill your house with love and cuddles. This five-month-old sweetheart is one of Austin Pets Alive's parvo survivors and is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and play all the time.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Christopher Robbins
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Structure Fire#Accident
KBAT 99.9

Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB

One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Utter destruction at Burnet Demolition Derby

SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY, the demolition derby smashes its way into the Burnet County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the rodeo arena, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Maniacal mechanical mayhem continues for at least three hours as drivers demolish...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate

The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy