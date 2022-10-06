Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
AFD responds to gas leak in southeast Austin
The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene of a gas line that had been struck by an excavator in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St.
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
Police investigating two people found dead in Schertz home
Family called police to ask for a welfare check.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Slippers at Austin Pets Alive
Slippers is ready to fill your house with love and cuddles. This five-month-old sweetheart is one of Austin Pets Alive's parvo survivors and is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and play all the time.
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Utter destruction at Burnet Demolition Derby
SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY, the demolition derby smashes its way into the Burnet County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the rodeo arena, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Maniacal mechanical mayhem continues for at least three hours as drivers demolish...
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate
The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
