FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
seguintoday.com
Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
inparkmagazine.com
ICON Leisure set as master design consultant and manager of Leander Springs
ICON Leisure, an end-to-end operational design consulting group specializing in multi-use developments anchored by aquatic and entertainment attractions, has been selected as the official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs. Located in the heart of central Texas, Leander Springs, an iLand Development Group and RGX INVEST project, encompasses 78 acres featuring a lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, entertainment, residential and office spaces. ICON Leisure will be playing a significant role in the project from beginning to end. In addition to initial design concepting and construction consulting, ICON Leisure will provide ongoing day-to-day management.
KVUE
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village Breaks Ground
Georgetown (Williamson County) —Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village. Construction began this week on Rise 510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities on...
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
YMCA to open a new location in Northwest Austin
The 9-acre facility of the new YMCA at Four Points in northwest Austin will include 55,000 square feet of programmable space as well as provide health and wellness programs, recreational programs, and education, enrichment and care for kids. (Courtesy YMCA of Austin) A new location of the YMCA is expected...
Tension continues to brew ahead of Round Rock ISD school board elections
The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6 on the board of trustees.
drippingspringsnews.com
Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner
Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
tpr.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
Leander bakery The Sweet Cupfé serves up classic, custom confections to community
Owner Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé storefront in July. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Former stay-at-home mom turned self-taught baker Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé in Leander on July 12. Allen began baking while having cravings for sweet treats during pregnancy with her third child nearly 10 years...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Guadalupe Brewing Co. makes unique brews in the Hill Country
Guadalupe Brewing Co. owners Keith and Anna Kilker started the business ten years ago. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Guadalupe Brewing Co. was created by husband and wife Keith and Anna Kilker 10 years ago with the intention of bringing a unique concept to the Texas Hill Country. The brewery offers a menu made of fresh ingredients, live music and a variety of options for customers with 67 beer taps composed of beer, cider, wine and meads.
Shangai Express celebrates 20-year anniversary in Georgetown
Shangai Express serves classic Chinese food, including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. (Courtesy Shangai Express) Shangai Express celebrated its 20-year anniversary in October. Located at 900 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 606, Georgetown, it serves classic Chinese food at reasonable prices with a variety of dishes including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. Online ordering is available. 512-864-9392. https://shanghaiexpresstx.com.
tamhsc.edu
Patient advocacy at the polls
On Sept. 20, the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, students from a coalition comprising the Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association (APAMSA), American Medical Association (AMA), and Women in Medicine (WiM) hosted tables with voter registration forms and educational resources for their classmates. As a result of these efforts, around 80 students across three Texas A&M School of Medicine campuses (Bryan-College Station, Dallas and Round Rock) were able to register to vote and fill out absentee ballot request forms.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin students join nationwide walkout for abortion, transgender rights
AUSTIN, Texas - Over 100 UT Austin students across many undergraduate and graduate disciplines left class Thursday to rally for abortion and transgender rights. Students left class at 11 a.m. and gathered at the West Mall to call on the university to meet demands laid out by the UT Coalition for Reproductive Justice and Rights.
