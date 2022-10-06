ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

Scarecrow, Skeleton contest winners unveiled in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — The next time you are traveling around town, don’t forget to look out your window for a prize-winning scarecrow or skeleton. The winners of this year’s Seguin Main Street’s Scarecrow and Skelton decorating contest have been announced. The winners of the contest include:. Best...
SEGUIN, TX
inparkmagazine.com

ICON Leisure set as master design consultant and manager of Leander Springs

ICON Leisure, an end-to-end operational design consulting group specializing in multi-use developments anchored by aquatic and entertainment attractions, has been selected as the official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs. Located in the heart of central Texas, Leander Springs, an iLand Development Group and RGX INVEST project, encompasses 78 acres featuring a lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, entertainment, residential and office spaces. ICON Leisure will be playing a significant role in the project from beginning to end. In addition to initial design concepting and construction consulting, ICON Leisure will provide ongoing day-to-day management.
LEANDER, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
Wimberley, TX
Government
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village Breaks Ground

Georgetown (Williamson County) —Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village. Construction began this week on Rise 510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

YMCA to open a new location in Northwest Austin

The 9-acre facility of the new YMCA at Four Points in northwest Austin will include 55,000 square feet of programmable space as well as provide health and wellness programs, recreational programs, and education, enrichment and care for kids. (Courtesy YMCA of Austin) A new location of the YMCA is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Hall
drippingspringsnews.com

Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner

Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Wimberley City Council#Kwb
Community Impact Austin

Guadalupe Brewing Co. makes unique brews in the Hill Country

Guadalupe Brewing Co. owners Keith and Anna Kilker started the business ten years ago. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Guadalupe Brewing Co. was created by husband and wife Keith and Anna Kilker 10 years ago with the intention of bringing a unique concept to the Texas Hill Country. The brewery offers a menu made of fresh ingredients, live music and a variety of options for customers with 67 beer taps composed of beer, cider, wine and meads.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Shangai Express celebrates 20-year anniversary in Georgetown

Shangai Express serves classic Chinese food, including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. (Courtesy Shangai Express) Shangai Express celebrated its 20-year anniversary in October. Located at 900 N. Austin Ave., Ste. 606, Georgetown, it serves classic Chinese food at reasonable prices with a variety of dishes including sweet and sour chicken, kung pao combination and beef with broccoli. Online ordering is available. 512-864-9392. https://shanghaiexpresstx.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
tamhsc.edu

Patient advocacy at the polls

On Sept. 20, the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, students from a coalition comprising the Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association (APAMSA), American Medical Association (AMA), and Women in Medicine (WiM) hosted tables with voter registration forms and educational resources for their classmates. As a result of these efforts, around 80 students across three Texas A&M School of Medicine campuses (Bryan-College Station, Dallas and Round Rock) were able to register to vote and fill out absentee ballot request forms.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin students join nationwide walkout for abortion, transgender rights

AUSTIN, Texas - Over 100 UT Austin students across many undergraduate and graduate disciplines left class Thursday to rally for abortion and transgender rights. Students left class at 11 a.m. and gathered at the West Mall to call on the university to meet demands laid out by the UT Coalition for Reproductive Justice and Rights.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy