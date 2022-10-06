ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Van Edward Jordan

A Glimpse of the Life of Reverend Van Edward Jordan, Sr. Van Edward Jordan, Sr. was born on November 2, 1965, in Kirbyville, Texas, to the late Helen Frederick and Willie Jordan. Van was an Orange, Texas, resident for twenty-eight years before moving to Port Arthur, Texas. He accepted Christ and was baptized early at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Van was a First Sixth Street Baptist Church member. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he went home to be with his Savior.
BEAUMONT, TX
virtualbx.com

Beaumont: City Issues RFP for the Purchase and Development of 555 Main Street

Beaumont (Jefferson County) — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a request for proposal regarding the purchase and redevelopment of 555 Main Street in downtown Beaumont. A 2.701-acre riverfront lot, the city is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have the financial resources and vision to create...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
DEQUINCY, LA
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Angel Carol Bock

Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Texas Forest Service warns fire danger going even higher

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a warning on Friday that the fire danger level here in Deep East Texas is going even higher. Jake Donellan, Texas A&M Forest Service East Texas Operations Department Head, said on Friday “Conditions are forecast to deteriorate in East Texas over the coming days, and we anticipate wildfire occurrence to increase. We need Texans to remain diligent with all outdoor activities that cause sparks. Preventing wildfires is the best way to ensure the safety of both members of the public and our firefighters.”
TEXAS STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Game between Nederland, Santa Fe ends with double-digit margin of victory

SANTA FE – In a fast-paced game that alternated between long possessions and quick interceptions, Santa Fe’s 41-18 win over the Nederland Bulldogs was full of surprises. Santa Fe (4-2) gave Nederland (1-5) its second consecutive loss at Friday’s homecoming game at Indian Stadium. Junior quarterback Kase...
SANTA FE, TX
12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

