The TWHS Les Eisenhart Cross Country Invitational invites athletes of all ages to participate in this cross country event. The cross country invitational takes place at the same day and time as the Worthington Market Day Festival in downtown Worthington. High Street will be closed to all traffic south of SR-161 and there will be detours around the downtown area. Traffic will be congested in the downtown area to the east of the high school. Invitational participants and their families are asked to enter the Thomas Worthington High School grounds from the west of the high school, from SR-315 and areas to the west.

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO