Saint Clair County, AL

Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Emus are capable of running at speeds up to 30 mph, but one bird decided to take a more leisurely stroll on a central Alabama highway on Tuesday.

Traffic was snarled for a while in St. Clair County, with at least one motorist shooting video of the emu, AL.com reported.

Amanda Howard said she was traveling on State Road 174 at about 7:50 a.m. CDT when traffic suddenly slowed down.

Because the road was hilly, Howard initially could not see the cause of the traffic snag.

Then she finally saw the emu, AL.com reported.

Photographs on social media showed cars backed up behind the animal, who appeared to be unaffected by the bumper-to-bumper traffic it was causing.

“Finally saw who the grand marshal of this parade was,” Howard wrote on Facebook.

Drivers were patient and slowed down, trying to drive around the emu, WBRC-TV reported. If nothing else, Howard and her fellow motorists had a good laugh on the way to work.

