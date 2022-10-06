ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

texashsfootball.com

San Marcos Recruiting Scandal Update

Following a recruiting scandal, a South Texas team is now eligible to play in the postseason again. According to Billy Gates at KXAN Austin, San Marcos High School fought the ban for several months after the University Interscholastic League restricted the program from playoff play for two years. The reason:...
SAN MARCOS, TX
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anybody': Keith Moreland is grateful to be broadcasting again after health scare

SAN ANTONIO — Whether it's on the field or in the broadcast booth, Keith Moreland has had a great perspective on big-time athletics his entire life. “If you can't play, you might as well broadcast it," said 68-year-old Moreland. "It’s so close to playing. People don't realize you get the same nerves. You get the same sweaty palms. It’s hard to breathe.”
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

TPWD Says There’s No Cause for Concern about Hydrilla in Canyon Lake

Relax, armchair biologists of Canyon Lake. Hydrilla is not spreading in the lake — it’s just more visible due to low lake levels, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The great hydrilla infestation, which began in 2020, poses no threat to recreationalists. Abundant, open water is...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11

A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls native comes home to perform new tune

Singer/Songwriter Amber Westerman performed the evening of Sept. 30 in Old Oak Square on Main Street in Marble Falls. Westerman, a local graduate who lives in Nashville, came home to perform after the release of her debut single “Easy With You.” For more go to amberwesterman.com.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

