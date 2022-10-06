Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
San Marcos Recruiting Scandal Update
Following a recruiting scandal, a South Texas team is now eligible to play in the postseason again. According to Billy Gates at KXAN Austin, San Marcos High School fought the ban for several months after the University Interscholastic League restricted the program from playoff play for two years. The reason:...
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
'I can't ever miss this game again' | He went to his first Texas-OU in 1973. He hasn't missed one since.
Phil Krauter first became a Longhorns fan as a West Texas 7-year-old after watching Texas and LSU play the Cotton Bowl in 1963. The pageantry of college football shines brightest in its storied rivalries. You've got Michigan-Ohio State. You've got Bama-Auburn. Army-Navy. You can go on and on. Then, you've...
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
UConn down, Texas up in final 2022-23 women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25
The transfer portal frenzy has subsided since our mid-June Way-Too-Early top-25 rankings for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. That doesn't mean it was entirely quiet the past couple months (see: Shaylee Gonzales heading to Texas), and at that point, Paige Bueckers was still a healthy national player of the year candidate.
'This can happen to anybody': Keith Moreland is grateful to be broadcasting again after health scare
SAN ANTONIO — Whether it's on the field or in the broadcast booth, Keith Moreland has had a great perspective on big-time athletics his entire life. “If you can't play, you might as well broadcast it," said 68-year-old Moreland. "It’s so close to playing. People don't realize you get the same nerves. You get the same sweaty palms. It’s hard to breathe.”
mycanyonlake.com
TPWD Says There’s No Cause for Concern about Hydrilla in Canyon Lake
Relax, armchair biologists of Canyon Lake. Hydrilla is not spreading in the lake — it’s just more visible due to low lake levels, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The great hydrilla infestation, which began in 2020, poses no threat to recreationalists. Abundant, open water is...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Tension continues to brew ahead of Round Rock ISD school board elections
The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6 on the board of trustees.
highlandernews.com
Marble Falls native comes home to perform new tune
Singer/Songwriter Amber Westerman performed the evening of Sept. 30 in Old Oak Square on Main Street in Marble Falls. Westerman, a local graduate who lives in Nashville, came home to perform after the release of her debut single “Easy With You.” For more go to amberwesterman.com.
