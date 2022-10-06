ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Emu stops traffic on Alabama highway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENuST_0iNwv5X300

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Emus are capable of running at speeds up to 30 mph, but one bird decided to take a more leisurely stroll on a central Alabama highway on Tuesday.

Traffic was snarled for a while in St. Clair County, with at least one motorist shooting video of the emu, AL.com reported.

Amanda Howard said she was traveling on State Road 174 at about 7:50 a.m. CDT when traffic suddenly slowed down.

Because the road was hilly, Howard initially could not see the cause of the traffic snag.

Then she finally saw the emu, AL.com reported.

Photographs on social media showed cars backed up behind the animal, who appeared to be unaffected by the bumper-to-bumper traffic it was causing.

“Finally saw who the grand marshal of this parade was,” Howard wrote on Facebook.

Drivers were patient and slowed down, trying to drive around the emu, WBRC-TV reported. If nothing else, Howard and her fellow motorists had a good laugh on the way to work.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man accused of putting on helmet, charging into 9-year-old at football practice

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a child at a little league football practice. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old David Alan Taylor was at a practice for children when he attacked a child, WEAR reported. Taylor was charged with cruelty toward a child and disorderly conduct.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
County
Saint Clair County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Al Com#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner

FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy