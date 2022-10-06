Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
San Marcos police officer resigns amid family violence charges
On Thursday, the City of San Marcos announced an officer within the San Marcos Police Department resigned after an arrest made by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
APD loosens requirements for cadets to increase number of recruits
The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.
inforney.com
Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family
Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
Tension continues to brew ahead of Round Rock ISD school board elections
The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6 on the board of trustees.
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
inforney.com
Adult probation office opens in Liberty Hill
A growing need for adult probation services has prompted the Williamson County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to open a satellite office in Liberty Hill at 3803 Ranch Road 1869. “We requested that they consider allowing us to move out here so we could provide services in the best interest...
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
APD: Woman held pregnant woman, 2 children against their will, demanded money
Multiple arrest warrants were issued in Austin for a woman in connection to an aggravated kidnapping and robbery where a pregnant woman and two children were held against their will in mid-September.
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
post-register.com
Lockhart Police asks for public assistance identifying two robbery suspects￼
The Lockhart Police Department needs the community’s help identifying two people who robbed two Lockhart gas stations Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The robberies occurred at the North Valero Gas Station on 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco Gas Station on 1325 S. Colorado St. Investigators believe both crimes...
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Lockhart police search for suspects in gas station robberies
Police in Lockhart are searching for two suspects who robbed two gas stations Tuesday night. They're asking for the public's help in identifying them.
Texas Mayor Allegedly Falls Asleep During Officer’s Funeral
Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, is in hot water after pictures emerged this week reportedly showing him sleeping during a funeral for a police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash. Senior Officer Anthony Martin was driving his police motorcycle home after his night shift when a...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
