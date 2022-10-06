ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family

Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
inforney.com

Adult probation office opens in Liberty Hill

A growing need for adult probation services has prompted the Williamson County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to open a satellite office in Liberty Hill at 3803 Ranch Road 1869. “We requested that they consider allowing us to move out here so we could provide services in the best interest...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

