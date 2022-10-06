Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Local nonprofit New Braunfels Food Bank works to fight hunger and feed hope
Volunteer Denise Callaghan sorts groceries into bags to give to clients waiting in their vehicles during pantry hours. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Food Bank is a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties throughout the Feeding America network. Originally founded in 2010 as The Kitchen Table, the NBFB has expanded to serve the growing community.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
MySanAntonio
New report shows dire reality for S.A. renters whose cost-burdened housing carries a city's shame
SAN ANTONIO — Renters in every City Council district across San Antonio earn less than homeowners, and nearly half of them spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to a report by a nonprofit focused on housing equity. The report published in late September by...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
KSAT 12
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
tpr.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Animal Care Services pleads for community help as shelter loses no-kill status
The issue is multi-faceted.
KSAT 12
Military, first responders, law enforcement and educators can cruise free with Margaritaville at Sea
SAN ANTONIO – Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators can sail free with an exclusive offer from Margaritaville at Sea. The Heroes Sail Free program offers a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. There are eight...
Police Firing, H-E-B 'Fast Scan': The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Police accountability was at the forefront of two of the Current's most-read stories this week.
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
Another new international flight from Austin launched; here’s a look at all the new flights this year
Here's a look at all the new flights airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
