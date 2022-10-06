Read full article on original website
NORWALK, Conn. — City officials met Friday in the Norwalk Public Library to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). “ADHD is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting children and adults. But it is often misunderstood. ADHD Awareness Month’s goal is to correct these misunderstandings and to highlight the contributions that those with ADHD bring to our community,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr said in a news release.
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Rilling declares water emergency
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective noon Friday. “This calendar year, Norwalk received historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. The persistent lack of rainfall directly affects Norwalk’s reservoir levels and the water supply on hand. The Water Emergency will remain in effect until water reserves reach an acceptable level,” a news release said.
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space
SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event
BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
Brinton campaigns for Independent Party while Miressi campaigns against Duff
NORWALK, Conn. — Lisa Brinton said she knows she has no chance to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). Republican counterpart Daniel Miressi thinks he has a “puncher’s chance.”. Brinton, who has twice run for Mayor and last year ran for Common Council, announced Sept....
Climate-Controlled Safe Haven For Vintage ‘Hot Wheels’ Opens In Danbury
The next time I purchase a vintage collector car, which would be the first time, it is good to know that there is a perfect place to store it right down the street here in Danbury. My thanks to CT Insider for the heads-up on this one because I am...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus
YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-10-05@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A rollover crash with injuries on Ogden Street just off of Brooks Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
