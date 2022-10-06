ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: ADHD awareness

NORWALK, Conn. — City officials met Friday in the Norwalk Public Library to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). “ADHD is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting children and adults. But it is often misunderstood. ADHD Awareness Month’s goal is to correct these misunderstandings and to highlight the contributions that those with ADHD bring to our community,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling declares water emergency

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective noon Friday. “This calendar year, Norwalk received historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. The persistent lack of rainfall directly affects Norwalk’s reservoir levels and the water supply on hand. The Water Emergency will remain in effect until water reserves reach an acceptable level,” a news release said.
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space

SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down

FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
#Rsvp
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event

BRIDGEPORT — Leatha Crook didn't know she was having a stroke, but she knew something was wrong. About eight months ago, the 57-year-old Stratford resident had returned from shopping with a friend, and was suddenly unable to move. "If I moved, I would have fell," Crook said. Crook spoke...
STRATFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Re-elect Lucy Dathan

I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
HARTFORD, CT
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus

YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-10-05@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A rollover crash with injuries on Ogden Street just off of Brooks Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

