Dwight Howard went on a redemption mission in 2019-20, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers six years after leaving L.A. in awkward circumstances. Howard first joined the Lakers in the summer of 2012, arriving via trade to team up with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol — and two-time MVP Steve Nash, who had moved to L.A. a month earlier. But despite high hopes for the star-studded Purple and Gold, the team never reached the expected level of performance due to injuries and a lack of chemistry.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO