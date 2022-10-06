ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Speaks To Trying To Build A ‘Brotherhood’

There were a lot of positives to take away from the Los Angeles Lakers’ second preseason contest in Las Vegas against the Phoenix Suns. Players like LeBron James and Kendrick Nunn shined while role players such as Austin Reaves and Patrick Beverley showed all the different ways they will help this team be successful this season.
Dwight Howard Recalls ‘Hard’ Encounter With Kurt Rambis Upon Return To Lakers In 2019-20

Dwight Howard went on a redemption mission in 2019-20, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers six years after leaving L.A. in awkward circumstances. Howard first joined the Lakers in the summer of 2012, arriving via trade to team up with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol — and two-time MVP Steve Nash, who had moved to L.A. a month earlier. But despite high hopes for the star-studded Purple and Gold, the team never reached the expected level of performance due to injuries and a lack of chemistry.
