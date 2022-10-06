Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
drippingspringsnews.com
Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner
Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Austin Chronicle
Police Oversight Chief Makes Her Leave Permanent
Farah Muscadin, director of the city's Office of Police Oversight, has officially resigned, after more than five years as City Hall's point person fielding complaints against Austin police. According to a memo to Council from City Manager Spencer Cronk, Muscadin is focused on her growing family while also caring for elderly parents out of state. She's been on maternity leave since the beginning of 2022, and activists have speculated she planned to leave the position for good.
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomas J. Henry gives scathing statement after Trish DeBerry accusations
Henry said DeBerry 'knows how to get dirty and filthy.'
siliconhillsnews.com
EyeVi of Estonia Selects Austin for its U.S. Headquarters
EyeVI Technologies, which is in the geospatial AI-powered digital data production industry in Europe, announced it has opened its U.S. headquarters at Capital Factory. The company’s development hub remains in Estonia. Capital Factory hosted an event on Sept. 23rd to welcome the company with Estonian President Alar Karis, Congressman...
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
nypressnews.com
Disaster declaration approved for Austin building collapse
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a disaster declaration for the Austin apartment building that collapsed after an explosion rocked the structure in September, killing one man and injuring seven others. The disaster declaration, which was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses...
Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court
At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD loosens requirements for cadets to increase number of recruits
The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
inparkmagazine.com
ICON Leisure set as master design consultant and manager of Leander Springs
ICON Leisure, an end-to-end operational design consulting group specializing in multi-use developments anchored by aquatic and entertainment attractions, has been selected as the official master design and operational consulting firm for Leander Springs. Located in the heart of central Texas, Leander Springs, an iLand Development Group and RGX INVEST project, encompasses 78 acres featuring a lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants, entertainment, residential and office spaces. ICON Leisure will be playing a significant role in the project from beginning to end. In addition to initial design concepting and construction consulting, ICON Leisure will provide ongoing day-to-day management.
fox7austin.com
TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements
AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
Comments / 0