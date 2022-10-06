ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV seeks immediate world rankings points with MENA alliance

 3 days ago

Those on the LIV Golf circuit has been vying for world ranking points for quite some time now, and they might finally be getting their way.

The Saudi-backed upstart tour will be forming an alliance with the Middle East and Africa Tour, which just so happens to be one of the 23 golf tours that the Official World Golf Ranking awards points to.

“We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points,” LIV Golf President Atul Khosla said in a press release.

The news comes just days before LIV’s Bangkok event, which begins on Friday.

“This is a very exciting day for the MENA Tour and our players,” MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer said in a statement. “Through this alliance, our players will now have enhanced playing opportunities and stronger pathways.”

Those that compete in LIV events are now automatically part of the MENA Tour thanks to the alliance, according to Spencer.

With this new coalition formed, the 48 players that make up the field at Bangkok are expecting to get points depending on where they finish at the 54-hole event. However, the OWGR still has the final word on who does and who doesn’t receive points, and LIV has not yet been officially approved.

–Field Level Media

