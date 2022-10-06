Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel Maven
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
Racing Louisville FC players release statement in response to U.S. Soccer investigation findings, demand change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC sent WHAS11 a statement on Saturday, Oct. 8 following the club's players issuing their own statement. It reads:. "We will fully cooperate with the NWSL/NWSLPA joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process. That includes follow up with the joint investigate team to the extent there is any contrary conclusion to the U.S. Soccer-related Sally Yates report. We wilk work in close coordination with the league to determine next steps."
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-17 Win at Virginia
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Brock Domann, tight end Marshon Ford and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said after their win over the Cavaliers:
Report: Coaching Change 'Expected' at Louisville if Cardinals Lose at Virginia
Head coach Scott Satterfield could reportedly be fired as early as next week if Louisville loses to the Cavaliers this weekend.
wdrb.com
Former U of L football player using tragedy to pursue hoop dreams, help others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is now pursuing his hoop dreams. A tragedy ended Herbert Henry's football career at the University of Louisville and almost took his life but it also gave him a new mission. "I wanted to be a basketball player before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville
ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Cardinals against the Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
Louisville car crash survivor Ava Jones returns to school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kansas-native Ava Jones is back in school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed hers and her family's lives forever. This update comes from a Facebook post from her mother, Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the crash. On July...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I'm Puerto Rican proud': Emerging UofL leader shares her story
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the University of Louisville’s emerging leaders attributed hard work and her family’s solid foundation to her success on and off the field. Monica Negron, director of Hispanic, LatinX, and Indigenous Initiatives at the University of Louisville, said her and the Cultural Center look to serve underrepresented students.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Rise in illegal 'glock switches' in Louisville sparks concern
In 2020, zero glock switches were seized in Kentucky. In 2022, 125 have been seized, and the vast majority were from Louisville.
Monster trucks will be tearing up Louisville's biggest arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Massive monster trucks will be revving up at the Yum! Center for a special, glow-in-the-dark show. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the city of Louisville for the first time ever, according to their website. The event will be held at three...
'Where is the accountability?' Plant pirates strike Old Louisville porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man spoke out Thursday after plant pirates snatched his flowers from their roots. "I came out in the morning and one of the plants were completely gone," Joshua Wilkes said. Wilkes said all that was left was a trail of dirt. He immediately told his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisville's LGBTQ community celebrates inclusivity with 'Halloqueen' festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween. Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest. The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and...
JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
WLKY.com
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
'This is my story, but it could be yours': The power in 'Capturing the Moment' fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's become an annual tradition over the last 6 years, a day of empowering cancer patients and their loves ones through photos. Every year, the UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center hosts 'Capturing the Moment,' a free photo shoot for dozens of families in downtown Louisville.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0