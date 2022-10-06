Read full article on original website
Related
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
The Fall Greek Food Festival Is Here
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg has begun its Fall Greek Festival. If you are not Greek already, you might be saying Opa by the end of this weekend.
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
thebrownandwhite.com
12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem
Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
Annual Christmas City Ornaments Now Available for Order
Photo Credit: Spillman Farmer Architects of Bethlehem. Custom engraved ornaments will decorate Christmas City Trellis in Payrow Plaza. Bethlehem, PA (October 4, 2022) – Two-hundred limited edition collectible Bethlehem Christmas Trellis ornaments are now available for sale. Bethlehem’s Citizen’s Christmas City Committee issues a new ornament annually. Buyers can have them custom engraved with a name or a message. Proceeds will fund setting up the city’s Christmas tree and the tree lighting ceremony.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village for a fall adventure
Meteorologist Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania for a fall adventure.
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
The local inn is a popular spot for locals and visitors.Image via iStock. Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines
Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
aroundambler.com
Harry’s Taproom to open Thursday evening
Harry’s Taproom (1 West Butler Avenue, Ambler) is opening on Thursday, October 6th for dinner. We do not have any other details yet but hope to bring you the menu soon and photos from inside soon. Harry’s Taproom was originally located in Blue Bell, where it opened in 2014....
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wildkidswander.com
9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia
We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
lvpnews.com
Spotlight: Billy Joel & the Roxy; Bob Daday producing tribute band concert
Billy Joel played the Roxy Theatre, Northampton, 49 years ago. Billy Joel released his song, “Allentown,” 40 years ago. A Billy Joel tribute band is commemorating the Roxy concert and the 40th anniversary of “Allentown.”. “We May Be Right: Billy Joel Tribute Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Oct....
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
It’s Getting Darker Sooner East Texas, So When Do We Change The Clock?
It's inevitable, it's going to happen whether you like it or not, but this time change is the good kind of time change because when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, you're going to get an extra hour of sleep. This is something that I know that all of us could use!
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
Comments / 0