ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Country diary: Building walls, the Exmoor way

By Sara Hudston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RXAR_0iNwrSMR00
John Richards and the wall he completed in memory of his grandfather.

On the edge of the moor above Porlock, overlooking the mercurial grey tides of the Bristol Channel, lie a few remote farmsteads. Their fields are laced into the precipitous hillsides, with earthen banks faced with stone and topped with dense hedges. For centuries, these walls have been the traditional Exmoor way of providing a two-in-one stock-proof fence and shelter belt – much needed in a place often pummelled by gales, heavy rain and snow.

Exmoor walls are made by digging down to hard ground and laying two parallel lines of rocks. The wall is built up from these foundations using smaller “litter stone” collected loose from the land. Stones are usually laid flat so that the narrower side forms the outer wall. Each row is backfilled with soil beaten solid with a sledgehammer. The finished product is about 5ft 6in high and more than 3ft thick.

Almost all the structures along this coastal edge were built by generations of the Richards family. Their land includes Ash Farm, where it is thought Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote his strange, incantatory poem Kubla Khan, and Yarner Farm next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXyYE_0iNwrSMR00
A field at Yarner Farm with a stone-walled hedgebank. Photograph: Sara Hudston

Yarner belongs to John Richards, who has more than 12 miles of wall to maintain. Occasionally he plants a holly, but his hedges are otherwise a self-seeded mix of blackthorn, elder, bramble, ash and willow. Every 15 years or so, when they get too high, he cuts and lays them flat. This is because full-grown trees would sway too much in the wind, eventually shaking out soil and rocks and undermining the bank.

Most of John’s walls are hundreds of years old, but one was made more recently, in the mid-1990s. His grandfather was halfway through building it when he died at the age of 79. John inherited the farm and pledged to finish the job as a tribute. It took 40 days of hard, muscle-wrenching work over six months. Every stone had to be carried by hand down the steep slope and wrestled into position.

“I was in my prime then,” John says ruefully. A quarter of a century later, the wall is just coming to maturity, lounging along the hill contours in a splendid pelt of grasses.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: A nearby farm may never be worked again

I’m just back from the dairy farm up the hill. Unfailingly helpful, John has agreed to collect a 10ft roller we’ve bought from another neighbouring farm which is on the market, with equipment being sold separately. I’ll repay him with sausages, our customary form of exchange. Commercial feed rearing the latest porkers has cost double what it did last year. It’s a familiar story. Furthermore, the drought has meant lower forage yields but also limited grazing – many cattle farmers have been feeding precious rations for weeks. There’s a long, expensive winter ahead.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Rain And Snow#Moor#The Wall#The Bristol Channel#Ash Farm#Yarner Farm
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Sara B

The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie

Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.
The Guardian

Mystery over new woman in Kim Jong-un’s inner circle

Often spotted in an understated suit dress, glasses, and carrying a black handbag, there’s a new character in the inner circle of Kim Jong-un in nuclear-armed North Korea. But her identity, for now, remains a mystery. She was at Kim’s side last week during a massive outdoor concert and...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

463K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy