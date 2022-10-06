ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Liz Truss news – live: Winter blackout warning as PM urges EU to ‘keep lights on’

By Stuti Mishra and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p80Nv_0iNwrQaz00

UK households could be without power for up to three hours at a time over the winter months if gas supplies run low, it has been warned.

The dramatic alert was described by the National Grid as an “unlikely” scenario, adding that, as a “base case”, it expects homes will face no problems.

Any potential cuts to power would likely occur at peak times – morning or early evening – and customers would be given advance warning, the company said.

It comes as prime minister Liz Truss is expected later today to implore her EU counterparts to “keep the lights on” this winter amid heightened fears of winter blackouts.

Ms Truss is attending a European Political Community summit in Prague today, with French president Emmanuel Macron among those she is expected meet.

She will ask leaders of EU nations – some of whom have asked citizens to cut energy consumption – to keep open gas and electricity interconnectors which allow supply to flow between Britain and the European mainland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: Lottery of rights across EU leaves thousands struggling for help

The EU’s decision to offer unprecedented rights and freedoms to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine less than a month after the war began was widely celebrated.An exceptional measure known as the temporary protection directive, designed to provide immediate protection for at least one year in the event of a mass influx of refugees, was invoked by the EU on 4 March 2022 – for the first time in the bloc’s history. It would mean that “all those fleeing the war” would be granted rights to schools, medical care and employment for one year, the European commission said. “All those...
EUROPE
The Independent

King holds audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Malaysian royals

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands.It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.Ms Truss told MPs she is “absolutely” not planning public spending reductions, but insisted taxpayers’ money will be used well.Footage of the Buckingham Palace meeting saw Ms Truss curtsy and say: “Your Majesty.”Charles, smiling, replied: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”Ms Truss was heard to say: “It’s a great pleasure.”Separately, on Wednesday afternoon Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
WORLD
The Independent

‘Niche activity’: MPs not turning up to scrutinise important Brexit legislation

The government's Brexit legislation is not being properly scrutinised because MPs are failing to turn up to parliamentary sessions about it, it has been claimed.A new report by constitutional experts at the Institute for Government details how scrutiny of EU matters has "dwindled" and become "a niche activity" on the green benches.Figures collated by researchers show that Labour MPs in particular want to "avoid looking back at Brexit" for political reasons, it suggests.Average attendance of Labour MPs at the parliament's European Scrutiny Committee has been below 50 per cent in the most recent parliamentary sessions since the Brexit vote.And if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war

Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: They fled Putin’s war too – but Britain won’t help because of their nationality

Deborah Amoda’s heart still races with fear every time she hears a loud noise. She can’t shake the memory of bombs crashing around her, the terror each time the air raid sounded and she had to sprint to the nearest shelter in Kharkiv, her home of three years as she studied medicine. Six months on from the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though the 19-year-old Nigerian has escaped to safety, she faces yet more anguish. All she wants is to be with her close family in the UK - but while Ukrainian nationals are welcomed to Britain, Deborah...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Joe Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Opec as it sides with Russia even as Saudi Arabia attempts de-escalation

Joe Biden has warned of “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ group announced a cut to oil production, in line with Moscow’s wishes. The 13-member Opec+ – a larger version of the organisation to include non-OPEC members that was formed in 2016 – said last week that it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November, sending prices soaring ahead of winter.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Eu#The National Grid#French
The Independent

Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Train operator urges leisure travellers to ‘do their bit to cut emissions’

Carbon emissions would be cut by a “huge amount” if everyone in Britain switched one leisure trip from car to train, according to new analysis.Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said carbon emissions from leisure travel would be reduced by 17% if everyone ditched their car for a train once a year.LNER worked with researchers at University College London’s (UCL) Energy Institute to calculate the figure.We’re asking people to consider travelling by train just onceDavid Horne, LNERIt also commissioned a survey of 2,211 adults in Britain which indicated that 6.1 million people intend to use the car for a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday.The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of anonymity as a U.S. delegation was arriving in the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protests and is facing severe shortages of water, fuel and other basic supplies.The U.S. officials declined to name which Haitian officials would see their visas revoked or how many would be affected, adding only that the measure also...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pedestrian narrowly avoids injury as Kyiv bridge hit by missile

A pedestrian narrowly escaped injury as an explosion rung out close to a bridge they were walking on in Kyiv today, 10 October.Strikes hit Kyiv this morning in the wake of a huge explosion that hit a Russian-installed bridge in Crimea, which Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist attack.”At least eight civilians have been killed and 24 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, as a pedestrian walks on it.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vladimir Putin drives lorry over Russia-Crimea bridge in 2018 in resurfaced footageFireballs engulf Kyiv buildings as Russian missiles hit civilian areasMoment BBC journalist takes cover as Russian missiles hit Kyiv during live broadcast
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’

Just one in five of the Government’s flagship community diagnostic centres are actually “in the community”, according to new analysis.Ministerial pledges to bring NHS diagnostic facilities “closer to where people live” have been called into question after it emerged that 47 of the 92 up and running have been placed on an existing healthcare facility.New analysis from The King’s Fund, shared with the PA news agency, found that only 17 of the sites are in the “community” – such as in shopping centres – while others are on existing hospital or GP surgery sites.The location of many centres around existing...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn

The UK is “complicit” in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, conservationists have warned, as they called for immediate action to halt wildlife declines.WWF’s Living Planet report, which charts the fortunes of thousands of species around the world, said declines in wildlife population sizes are most severe in Latin America, which includes the world’s biggest rainforest.The conservation charity is calling for legislation to stop commodities that drive deforestation in the Amazon and other parts of the world ending up on UK supermarket shelves.The 94% fall in wildlife populations in the Latin America region has been partly caused by the loss...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’

Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives

The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned.This comes as the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Baby Loss and Maternity published a report which describes the impact of shortages on neonatal care as “bleak”.Some 500 midwives left the NHS in England last year, on top of a long-term shortage of more than 2,000, according to the RCM.We must see urgent action and investment because services are simply on their kneesGill Walton, chief executive of the RCMTogether with UK pregnancy and baby...
WORLD
The Independent

Charles pays tribute to Malawi’s elimination of disease causing blindness

The King has praised Malawi for its “remarkable success” in eliminating the infectious disease trachoma which causes blindness.Charles paid tribute to the “hard work, dedication and commitment” that led to the breakthrough, in a message to the country’s president, Lazarus Chakwera.The Countess of Wessex is visiting Malawi to celebrate the achievement and has attended a dinner marking the milestone, before joining guests at Malawi’s national World Sight Day celebrations on Thursday.The King said in his message: “This is a remarkable success, and a true testament to all those whose hard work, dedication and commitment has led to Malawi becoming the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish locations made famous on BBC featured on interactive map

An interactive map has showcased 13 Scottish locations which have shaped the history of the BBC.As the broadcaster marks its centenary, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has teamed up with its counterparts across the UK to select 100 buildings and places which have defined the network’s coverage.From the inspiration for Dr Who’s Tardis, to the filming location for CBBC’s Balamory, Scottish landscapes and architecture have had a profound impact on the BBC’s 100-year history.The map offers insight into the colourful facades of Main Street in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, famous for its inspiration for the popular children’s TV show.The...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Global wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in half a century, warns WWF

Global wildlife populations have fallen by nearly 70% in less than 50 years, conservationists warned as they called for immediate action to halt the nature and climate crises.WWF’s latest Living Planet report assesses the abundance of almost 32,000 populations of 5,230 species of animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish around the world and how they have changed over the decades.It reveals population sizes declined by 69% on average between 1970 and 2018, driven largely by the loss and break-up of natural habitat for agriculture, while climate change is also increasingly a threat to wildlife.Species in freshwater lakes, rivers and wetlands...
SCIENCE
The Independent

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine defend its skies

The UK will send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to help defend its skies against Russian attacks, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.The Amraam rockets are the first donated by Britain that are capable of shooting down cruise missiles.It is hoped the new air-defence missiles will help protect Ukrainian infrastructure after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nationBen WallaceVladimir Putin and his forces were subsequently accused of war crimes by the...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

879K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy