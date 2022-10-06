Liz Truss news – live: Winter blackout warning as PM urges EU to ‘keep lights on’

UK households could be without power for up to three hours at a time over the winter months if gas supplies run low, it has been warned.

The dramatic alert was described by the National Grid as an “unlikely” scenario, adding that, as a “base case”, it expects homes will face no problems.

Any potential cuts to power would likely occur at peak times – morning or early evening – and customers would be given advance warning, the company said.

It comes as prime minister Liz Truss is expected later today to implore her EU counterparts to “keep the lights on” this winter amid heightened fears of winter blackouts.

Ms Truss is attending a European Political Community summit in Prague today, with French president Emmanuel Macron among those she is expected meet.

She will ask leaders of EU nations – some of whom have asked citizens to cut energy consumption – to keep open gas and electricity interconnectors which allow supply to flow between Britain and the European mainland.