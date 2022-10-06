ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

The View From Swamptown: West Main Street property has seen its share of history

Assigning a construction date to the interesting little cape style home located at 264 West Main Street is difficult due to the condition of North Kingstown’s early real estate records, the property’s late 18th and early 19th century history as a small portion of a much larger Spink owned parcel, and the fact that it was extensively remodeled by 20th century owners.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Local congregations set to step up partnership with beach cleanup

More than 30 years ago a couple who shared different religions — he Jewish and she Episcopal — sought to have their two congregations share in understanding the common ground in their faiths. While their names have faded into the gauzy distance history brings, their effort for a...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
North Kingstown, RI
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Perry Grist Mill earns prestigious historic preservation award

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — More than three centuries old now, the 1703 Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill in Perryville has earned a prestigious historic preservation award. The South Kingstown Land Trust, owner of the mill, announced it will receive the Community Impact Award at Preserve Rhode Island’s upcoming Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on Oct. 23.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Letter: Let’s continue to make Narragansett better

My name is Susan Cicilline Buonanno and I am running for re-election to the Narragansett Town Council. I am a lifelong resident having grown up in Briggs Farm and residing now in Riverfront Estates. My husband Doug and I raised our two children in Narragansett partaking in the community and the school system for the many years we have been here.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Letter: Council is driving out families and driving up rents

Recently, the Narragansett Town Council upheld a housing ordinance that prohibits more than three college students from renting out a single family home in Narragansett. This ordinance was put in place after years of work and the pandemic hit as the residents of Narragansett claimed they had hoped to curb the excessive partying and disturbances and welcome new families to those homes.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Artists Co-op showcase its members’ best work in new October exhibition

WESTERLY, R.I. — Earlier this year, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly celebrated its 30th anniversary and the member artists that have made the local gallery a community-oriented, must see attraction in Southern Rhode Island since its creation in 1992. This month, the gallery is turning its attention...
WESTERLY, RI
Narragansett Council presses forward with divisive renter policy

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form. The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Letter: Elections are about more than party

As the local political season lights up, South Kingstown is seeing the early indicators. While lawn signs appear for primary candidates, one particular sign has garnered attention on social media. The reaction it has caused here seems to capture the broader political environment. Vote Republican signs, all in red topped...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Letter: We have a lot of work left to do to improve SK’s school district

In August of 2021, I had the honor of being appointed to the South Kingstown School Committee by our Town Council. Throughout the year, we faced many challenges, but I have worked hard to provide creative solutions and compassionate leadership for our district while keeping the needs of the students in the forefront of every decision.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

