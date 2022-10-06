My name is Susan Cicilline Buonanno and I am running for re-election to the Narragansett Town Council. I am a lifelong resident having grown up in Briggs Farm and residing now in Riverfront Estates. My husband Doug and I raised our two children in Narragansett partaking in the community and the school system for the many years we have been here.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO