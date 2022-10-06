Read full article on original website
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Stock Report: Dontae Manning, Jahlil Florence show major improvement in Ducks’ win
The Oregon Ducks’ stock has been steadily on the rise for the past five weeks. After a precipitous drop in Week 1 after a 49-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Dan Lanning and his team have done a good job of building the team back up, brick by brick, and now sit in a position where they are once again among the best teams in the nation. In a couple of weeks’ time, that stock is either going to skyrocket, or drop, once again, as a ranked matchup with the UCLA Bruins takes place at Autzen Stadium. Before we get into that,...
