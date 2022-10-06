Read full article on original website
The View From Swamptown: West Main Street property has seen its share of history
Assigning a construction date to the interesting little cape style home located at 264 West Main Street is difficult due to the condition of North Kingstown’s early real estate records, the property’s late 18th and early 19th century history as a small portion of a much larger Spink owned parcel, and the fact that it was extensively remodeled by 20th century owners.
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
Perry Grist Mill earns prestigious historic preservation award
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — More than three centuries old now, the 1703 Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill in Perryville has earned a prestigious historic preservation award. The South Kingstown Land Trust, owner of the mill, announced it will receive the Community Impact Award at Preserve Rhode Island’s upcoming Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on Oct. 23.
Theater Review: ‘The Inheritance-Part 2’ delivers an ending worth the extra ticket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “The Inheritance – Part 2,” the continuation of Trinity Repertory Company’s production of Matthew López’ epic saga, is even more powerful and heartfelt than Part 1. The two parts are running in tandem, and while seeing both requires an investment...
Letter: Council is driving out families and driving up rents
Recently, the Narragansett Town Council upheld a housing ordinance that prohibits more than three college students from renting out a single family home in Narragansett. This ordinance was put in place after years of work and the pandemic hit as the residents of Narragansett claimed they had hoped to curb the excessive partying and disturbances and welcome new families to those homes.
Narragansett Council presses forward with divisive renter policy
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday blocked an attempt to remove the names of college students from Narragansett’s updated rental registration form. The move came after an outcry two weeks ago from students and landlords opposed to changes that would require student renters to register...
Wickford Art Association’s ‘10th annual Poetry & Art’ exhibit delivers inspired theme
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Hope is the theme of the Wickford Art Association’s 10th Annual Exhibit of Poetry & Responsive Artwork, which opened over the weekend. Wickford Art Association members as well as non-member artists and poets were eligible to participate. The exhibit, which highlights a theme that...
Letter: Let’s continue to make Narragansett better
My name is Susan Cicilline Buonanno and I am running for re-election to the Narragansett Town Council. I am a lifelong resident having grown up in Briggs Farm and residing now in Riverfront Estates. My husband Doug and I raised our two children in Narragansett partaking in the community and the school system for the many years we have been here.
Letter: We need education to educate again
One of the many reasons I took the plunge into politics is education. It came to the front of my mind recently while looking for pre-schools for my son, who turned three years old in April. This started down the education curriculum of the public-school systems since the cost of a private education may be beyond my reach. I am a product of the Narragansett school system, graduating back in 2006, and I remember my school experience well. Since then though many things have changed. We have drifted away from education and are in the realm of experimentation.
Letter: We have a lot of work left to do to improve SK’s school district
In August of 2021, I had the honor of being appointed to the South Kingstown School Committee by our Town Council. Throughout the year, we faced many challenges, but I have worked hard to provide creative solutions and compassionate leadership for our district while keeping the needs of the students in the forefront of every decision.
