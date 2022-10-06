One of the many reasons I took the plunge into politics is education. It came to the front of my mind recently while looking for pre-schools for my son, who turned three years old in April. This started down the education curriculum of the public-school systems since the cost of a private education may be beyond my reach. I am a product of the Narragansett school system, graduating back in 2006, and I remember my school experience well. Since then though many things have changed. We have drifted away from education and are in the realm of experimentation.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO