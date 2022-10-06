ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6pKA_0iNwpha200

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business on Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

Relatives of Jesus Salgado, 48, contacted authorities reporting that he had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping, Mr Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday.

Mr Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater, and he has since been hospitalised, the sheriff added.

Efforts to reach Mr Salgado’s family were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

Before the bodies were found, Mr Warnke said detectives had not been able to speak to Mr Salgado, who has been under medical sedation in the hospital.

I fully believe that there was at least one other person involved

The sheriff said detectives believe the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters on Monday found Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire. Merced Police Department officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a family member tried to reach him and the couple.

When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s office to report them missing, the office said.

Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson said a farmer found a phone belonging to one of the victims on a street in Dos Palos, a town 30 miles south-west of Merced, and answered it when the family called it.

Mr Warnke said that while detectives have not established any motive or determined whether Mr Salgado worked with any accomplices, he believes the suspect was driven by money and colluded with someone else.

“I fully believe that there was at least one other person involved,” the sheriff said, noting that he does not have any evidence to back that up.

He added: “My speculation is that it’s financial.”

The sheriff’s office said the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 3

Related
NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Dos Palos, CA
City
Atwater, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Central California#Kidnappings#Violent Crime#Merced#Kfsn Tv
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Sophia Mason Case

Dhanta Johnson, who had been on the loose for many months, has now been arrested on suspicion of killing his step-daughter, Sophia Mason. Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl whose mother and stepfather exploited her in Merced, California. Sophia lived with her grandmother and attended school in Hayward, CA. However,...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.    Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy