Daily Northwestern
‘With specificity, there’s universality:’ Destinos uplifts and amplifies Latino voices
When Ana Velazquez was growing up during the 1980s in McKinley Park, her family was one of only a few Mexican American families in the Chicago working class neighborhood. As her interest in theatre grew throughout high school and college, she sought to embrace her identity as a Latina from Chicago.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Pride adopts park, provides place of solidarity for LGBTQIA+ community
Decked out in rain ponchos and rainbow gear, a crowd of onlookers cheered as members of Evanston Pride snipped a glittery ribbon Thursday night, marking the official adoption of the city’s first Pride Park. Evanston Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city’s LGBTQIA+ community, recently adopted St....
Daily Northwestern
Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites
The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 3
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Get hyped for Homecoming. Featuring NU Marching Band, the beloved Willie the Wildcat and selected student organizations, this event kicks off Homecoming Weekend. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and even the Homecoming Wildcats crowning.
Daily Northwestern
NUGW kicks off card-signing campaign, announces affiliation with United Electric Workers
After six years of grassroots organizing and building community support, Northwestern University Graduate Workers launched its formal union drive at a Thursday rally. The organization announced that 95% of its members have voted to affiliate with United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. More than 300 NUGW members and...
Daily Northwestern
City hires urban design firm to plan Mason Park expansion, develop Mayfair railroad
City Council has approved a contract with Evanston-based urban design firm Teska Associates to expand Mason Park and develop an abandoned railroad embankment that runs alongside the 2nd Ward park. The project’s main goals include making use of a triangular plot of land between the park and the railroad, as...
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Why I Play: Julia Yoon speaks to motivation, winning mindset
Junior epee Julia Yoon discovered fencing as a teenager by attending classes at her local recreation center in New Jersey. She soon clicked with the sport and began spending weeknights training at her fencing club and weekends at tournaments. The sport became an integral part of Yoon’s life, so it felt natural to pursue it in college.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Just a week removed from their head coach’s firing, Wisconsin waltzed into Evanston and proceeded to thin out a Northwestern student section in just two quarters. The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) put on an imposing display in the first half and that was all they needed to close out the Wildcats (1-5, 1-2) at Ryan Field, 42-7.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Fire Department rescues eight individuals after boats capsize
Evanston Fire Department rescued eight individuals whose boats capsized near Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch Facility around 5 p.m. Thursday. EFD Chief Paul Polep said in a news release that all boaters have been accounted for, and none of the individuals pulled from the water required transport to local hospitals.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern struggles to find rhythm, drops homecoming game against Wisconsin 42-7
Early on, a packed Ryan Field was filled with a sea of purple. That first-half energy was the only thing that went the Wildcats’ way in Northwestern’s homecoming matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cats (1-5, 1-2 Big Ten) struggled mightily against the Badgers (3-3, 1-2), suffering a...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin
When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
