Chicago, IL

Daily Northwestern

Evanston Pride adopts park, provides place of solidarity for LGBTQIA+ community

Decked out in rain ponchos and rainbow gear, a crowd of onlookers cheered as members of Evanston Pride snipped a glittery ribbon Thursday night, marking the official adoption of the city’s first Pride Park. Evanston Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city’s LGBTQIA+ community, recently adopted St....
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston History Center hosts virtual tour of Evanston’s eight African American Heritage sites

The Evanston History Center hosted a presentation Thursday night to virtually walk residents through eight different Evanston sites that symbolized the role Black residents played in the city’s history. The event, titled “Changing the Narrative: A Look at African American Heritage Sites in Evanston,” attracted 50 people. Local historian...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 3

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Get hyped for Homecoming. Featuring NU Marching Band, the beloved Willie the Wildcat and selected student organizations, this event kicks off Homecoming Weekend. There will also be giveaways, refreshments and even the Homecoming Wildcats crowning.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Fencing: Why I Play: Julia Yoon speaks to motivation, winning mindset

Junior epee Julia Yoon discovered fencing as a teenager by attending classes at her local recreation center in New Jersey. She soon clicked with the sport and began spending weeknights training at her fencing club and weekends at tournaments. The sport became an integral part of Yoon’s life, so it felt natural to pursue it in college.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Just a week removed from their head coach’s firing, Wisconsin waltzed into Evanston and proceeded to thin out a Northwestern student section in just two quarters. The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) put on an imposing display in the first half and that was all they needed to close out the Wildcats (1-5, 1-2) at Ryan Field, 42-7.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Fire Department rescues eight individuals after boats capsize

Evanston Fire Department rescued eight individuals whose boats capsized near Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch Facility around 5 p.m. Thursday. EFD Chief Paul Polep said in a news release that all boaters have been accounted for, and none of the individuals pulled from the water required transport to local hospitals.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin

When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
EVANSTON, IL

