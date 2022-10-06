This is such a weird season to predict. Seemingly easy picks have been wrong from little factors that you can't expect, like rain, or backup quarterbacks. Is there a more disapointing team this year than Denver? Perhaps, but they are number one in my book. Yet they are favored to win this week at home vs. a Colts team that will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor. Thursday Night games tend to be lower scoring, and both of these teams have struggled to score this season. Tonight might be a good night to catch up on House of the Dragon. WINNER: HBO (Broncos)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO