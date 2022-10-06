ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

macaronikid.com

WIN TIX! Four Mile Historic Park’s Spirits & Spirits Returns on Oct 22

Four Mile Historic Park’s Spirits & Spirits, a uniquely immersive Halloween-themed event giving attendees an opportunity to explore the grounds after dark while entering the otherworldly realm of Victorian Spiritualism, returns on October 22. Adult libations, delectable provisions, and fantastical amusements will be offered at this signature event at...
DENVER, CO
High School Football PRO

Brighton, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mullen High School football team will have a game with Brighton High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Realtor Ed Prather on Getting This Stuck Market Unstuck

Realtor Ed Prather is one of my morning show partners and a valued resource for me in understanding the local dynamics of the Denver metro real estate market. With 30-year mortgages hovering close to 7%, more than double what they were at the beginning of 2022, real estate transactions have hit a wall. What can get this stuck market unstuck, and what should you do if you really need to sell a home? Also, how different are various sub-markets within the Denver area? We'll talk about all of that with Ed.
DENVER, CO
K99

See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world ⁠— including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rosenberg's Bagels Announces Closure of Boulder Location, Both Sherry's Soda Shoppes

It's been a tumultuous year for the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group. In May, the original Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen location in Five Points closed because of staffing issues after a manager walked out on Mother's Day. Owner Josh Pollack took some time to regroup and brought it back in late June as a grab-and-go-only concept, "to create a more sustainable work environment for our staff while maintaining our high standards of quality in our products and hospitality," according to the Rosenberg's website.
BOULDER, CO
macaronikid.com

Enter to Win a Halloween Boo Bag and Share One With Your Neighbors!

👻 We’re spreading some Halloween cheer and giving away 200 Macaroni KID Boo Bags to the community! 👻. Local families will get “boo'd” with a Boo Bag full of Halloween goodies on their doorstep the week of October 17th. Our volunteers will deliver one boo bag for your family, but also provide a second Boo Bag so your family can “boo” another family in your area. Then those families who’ve been “boo'd” will create a small Boo Bag of their own and “boo” their neighbors and friends in the area! (Phew, that was a lot of boos!👻) It will create some Halloween fun all over our community!
THORNTON, CO
5280.com

Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it

“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
5280.com

7 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Denver and the Front Range

If you want to wander through wildflowers after picking pumpkins…. This annual pumpkin festival runs one weekend only, and the main attraction is the 10-acre pumpkin patch full of 40 varieties of gourds. There will also be a corn maze, carnival games, barrel train rides, kid’s activities such as face painting and balloon making, live music, and food and drink vendors. As an added perk, any Pumpkin Festival ticket also includes admission to the entire 700-acre Chatfield Farms, which is a working farm operated by the Denver Botanic Gardens. It has 2.5 miles of trails through its native plant refuge, plus wildflower gardens and A+ bird-watching. The folks at Chatfield Farms were even thoughtful enough to offer free “pumpkin day care,” so you can leave your pumpkins safely under their watch while you enjoy your day. 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton; 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Tickets are $11–15 for nonmembers and $9–13 for Denver Botanic Garden members, and it is highly recommended to purchase in advance online; Pumpkins priced by size.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

