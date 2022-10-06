If you want to wander through wildflowers after picking pumpkins…. This annual pumpkin festival runs one weekend only, and the main attraction is the 10-acre pumpkin patch full of 40 varieties of gourds. There will also be a corn maze, carnival games, barrel train rides, kid’s activities such as face painting and balloon making, live music, and food and drink vendors. As an added perk, any Pumpkin Festival ticket also includes admission to the entire 700-acre Chatfield Farms, which is a working farm operated by the Denver Botanic Gardens. It has 2.5 miles of trails through its native plant refuge, plus wildflower gardens and A+ bird-watching. The folks at Chatfield Farms were even thoughtful enough to offer free “pumpkin day care,” so you can leave your pumpkins safely under their watch while you enjoy your day. 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton; 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Tickets are $11–15 for nonmembers and $9–13 for Denver Botanic Garden members, and it is highly recommended to purchase in advance online; Pumpkins priced by size.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO