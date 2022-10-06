Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
Miami New Times
Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View
Who doesn't love a good happy hour? Even better, who doesn't love a good happy hour with a view?. In Miami, there’s no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop. Below are the best bars...
NBC Miami
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
NBC Miami
Band Leader Pays Tribute to Slain College Student Miya Marcano at Miami Carnival
This year's Miami carnival will feature a tribute to slain college student Miya Marcano from a woman who knew her well. During every carnival season, festival-goers in Miami will be surrounded by colorful costumes, massive trucks, and music coming from band leaders. This year, Miami Carnival features more than 20...
wlrn.org
Can I get an amen? Miami's Free Gospel Sundays expands, adds 'Singing In The Streets'
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the center’s Knight Concert Hall.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Click10.com
Ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested former NFL linebacker Junior Galette on South Beach Thursday night on a charge of having no valid driver’s license after he ignored an officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter on Ocean Drive, according to a police report.
BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location
The elevated fast casual burger chain is topping 120 locations
miamionthecheap.com
Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade
Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
Miami New Times
Tenants Sue Moishe Mana Companies, Claiming Unlawful Eviction in Wake of Surfside Collapse
Dora Isabel Cardenas had operated her tailor shop Isabel's Alterations in downtown Miami for 16 years — until she, along with other tenants at 48 E. Flagler St., received a late afternoon notice from management that the building was unsafe and at risk of collapse. "They pretty much said...
miamicurated.com
South Beach Seafood Festival and More
South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police get new protective gear
MIAMI – Miami-Dade officials unveiled new gear designed to better protect police and corrections officers responding to volatile situations Friday. The new “Protective Enhancement Gear”—or PEG for short—is currently used by Israeli police and designed to protect officers while allowing for more flexibility. “This suit...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
WSVN-TV
Victim struck and killed in hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run happened overnight in South Florida. Police responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30, Wednesday night. When they arrived, the found an adult male who had been hit by a car. That vehicle was said to have fled...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people
MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
Click10.com
Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home erupts early Saturday morning
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A Northwest Miami-Dade home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home at NW 100th Street and NW 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. At this time, there is no word if anyone was in...
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
