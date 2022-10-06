Read full article on original website
BREAKING — Good news for the Loggers ahead of their Homecoming game
By Ray Hamill — Just days after a disappointing loss at Del Norte and the cancelation of this weekend’s scheduled game at Piedmont, the Eureka Loggers got some good news on Friday. The school officially announced that the Loggers will be able to host their Homecoming game at...
humboldtsports.com
Huskies rally twice to tie the Tigers in Big 4 girls soccer
The Huskies are beginning to find their feet again in Big 4 girls soccer. After opening league play with back-to-back losses to Arcata and Eureka, the Fortuna girls are now unbeaten in two straight games, including a 2-2 tie with the Tigers on Saturday. “Arcata played well,” Fortuna head coach...
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Loggers, Tigers both win ahead of key matchup
The Eureka boys stretched their unbeaten run to seven straight games with a 2-0 win at McKinleyville on Thursday night. The Loggers remain well in the hunt for a league championship with a pivotal game at Arcata on Tuesday. Eureka scored twice in the opening half to take control of...
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — College, varsity and JVs all included this week
The last remaining undefeated football team on the North Coast this season, varsity or JV, is the Ferndale Wildcats JVs. The Cats, who are fielding a full-time JV program for the first time in a few years, have not disappointed on their return and are flying high with five wins in five games.
humboldtsports.com
Tigers win at Ferndale to put themselves back in the mix
While some people around the league may have written them off a little prematurely, the Arcata Tigers clearly aren’t ready to throw the towel in just yet. On Saturday, the Tigers put themselves right back in the hunt for a league title with an impressive 26-16 win at Ferndale.
humboldtsports.com
Stellar defense lifts the 12-percenters to statement win
By Ray Hamill — They had to battle all the way, but the McKinleyville Panthers celebrated their Homecoming with a key 18-14 win over visiting Hoopa on Friday night. The win, which was the second straight for the Panthers, lifts them to 2-0 in the Little 4 and gives them sole possession of top spot in the standings.
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Homecoming game has thrills, controversy and fireworks
By Ray Hamill — Friday night’s game at McKinleyville had it all, including fireworks, a defensive TD, a special teams TD and a huge late defensive stand by the home team. Not only did the Panthers celebrate Homecoming with a fireworks display at halftime, but their game against the Hoopa Warriors was a very entertaining showdown between two very evenly matched teams.
humboldtsports.com
Huskies dominate the Blazers for second straight win
After a disappointing September, the Fortuna Huskies are building some momentum ahead of league play. On Friday night, the Huskies won 47-0 at Lindhurst and they will carry a two-game winning streak into a bye next weekend, before opening the Big 4 against St. Bernard’s in two weeks. They...
Surfer in Humboldt County kicked at shark’s head, survives attack
ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. […]
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum
Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
North Coast Journal
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata High on ‘Modified Lockdown’ This Afternoon, After Discovery of Threats Posted to Instagram
Arcata High School is on “modified lockdown” this afternoon, after administrators discovered a threatening message posted to Instagram. There is a strong police presence at the school, administrators say, and the incident is being investigated. The following message was just sent to parents with children on the Arcata...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: PG&E Spraying, and the Spraying Last Time
News of PG&E spraying power poles alarmed Humboldt County residents. Humboldt, Trinity, and Mendocino Counties have a long and storied history in challenging the application of pesticides. On this week’s EcoNews, Gang Green talks to two veterans of the Pesticide Wars, Larry Glass of Safe Alternatives for our Forest Environment...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:47 p.m.] Do ‘Not Come to School’: Modified Lockdown at Arcata Schools Following Instagram Threat
A picture of a countdown to 1:30 p.m. today with words warning followers not to come to school appeared on an anonymous Instagram account followed by a number of Arcata students. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “APD got called to the High School when more than one student...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning
Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 60s and another in their 70s, since its last report Sept. 28. Three new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized with the...
