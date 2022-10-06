ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Democratic Party

(The Center Square) - Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party and is encouraging others to join her, the former congresswoman from Hawaii said in a post published Tuesday on Substack. "I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people," the former...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
Most U.S. Voters Want Products Free of Harmful Chemicals: Poll

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Do the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals?. Yes, a new survey shows, and they are even willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety. “At a time when most...
