Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 11th
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Democratic Party
(The Center Square) - Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party and is encouraging others to join her, the former congresswoman from Hawaii said in a post published Tuesday on Substack. "I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people," the former...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
KHQ Right Now
Most U.S. Voters Want Products Free of Harmful Chemicals: Poll
TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Do the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals?. Yes, a new survey shows, and they are even willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety. “At a time when most...
Comments / 0