lptv.org
North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker
Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year. With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark. It’s a trail that spans...
lptv.org
Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall
Signs of cold weather are on the way in Minnesota and with that, the fall season always brings great smells of baking and cooking. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Area United Way Chili cook-off returned to the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Lakes Area United Way...
lptv.org
My Neighbor to Love Coalition to Break Ground on Brainerd Housing Development
Help for the homeless is on the way in the Brainerd Lakes Area. The My Neighbor to Love Coalition is launching a supportive housing development for the homeless. A groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on Jackson Street in Brainerd. The day was chosen because it also happens to be World Homeless Day.
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Grand Rapids Area
A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison next week and will be living in the Grand Rapids area. 41-year-old Ryan Dorry will be moving to the vicinity of Wendigo Road and Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10. According to a fact sheet...
lptv.org
Self-Driving Shuttles to Share the Streets of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids residents will have one more option for public transit this fall. As part of Minnesota’s Autonomous Rural Transit Initiative (goMARTI), five self-driving shuttles will aim to increase not only accessibility for residents and visitors, but also mobility as the cars wind down the streets of Grand Rapids hands-free.
lptv.org
Brainerd Receiving Funding for City Revitalization Projects
At their latest meeting, Brainerd’s Economic Development Authority discussed new funding from the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the city. The Main Street Revitalization Economic Program is a grant program provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that offers funds to organizations around the state. The program gave funds to the Initiative Foundation, who in turn allocated $765,600 to Brainerd to go towards 33 projects involving housing, landscaping and streetscaping, small businesses, and child care.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Pillager Charter School Rebrands to Central Lakes Adventure School
It’s the same school in Pillager with the same learning opportunities for students, but it now has a new name. Central Lakes Adventure School, formerly the Pillager Area Charter School, serves grades 7-12. It’s not your traditional school, because students take multiple trips to learn about industries and companies within the state and are able to experience hands-on learning.
lptv.org
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
lptv.org
Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township
A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening. At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Brainerd High School Student Arrested for Making Threat Against School
Earlier Friday morning, a student at Brainerd High School advised a teacher they were going to shoot up the school. A subsequent investigation by the school’s SRO led to a petition being filed in Juvenile Court for the charge of a Threat of Mass Violence of a School. As...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
