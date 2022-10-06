Read full article on original website
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $322 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:. 08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play:...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $355M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (9/30/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $355 million, with a cash option valued at $183.6 million. The winning numbers were: 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51. The Mega Ball drawn was 6 with a Megaplier of 4X. No one across the country...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $378M
Americans now have a chance of snagging some big money after the Powerball Jackpot has reached $378 million. The latest winner of the Powerball Jackpot was reportedly in August. A single ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for the $206.9 million winning prize. According to the New York Post,...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Two unidentified people claim $1.337b Mega Millions jackpot and agree to split the lump sum payment of $780.5m
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $410 million
A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery ticket drawing, though no one hit the top prize pushing the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to an estimated $410 million. The lucky New Jersey ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball....
