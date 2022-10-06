ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
Outsider.com

Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $378M

Americans now have a chance of snagging some big money after the Powerball Jackpot has reached $378 million. The latest winner of the Powerball Jackpot was reportedly in August. A single ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for the $206.9 million winning prize. According to the New York Post,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Winners

Comments / 0

Community Policy